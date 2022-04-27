The inaugural Bobcat Golf Tournament was a success. Nineteen teams participated in the event, which took place on April 22 at Laurel Country Club. The tournament was a fundraiser for the Jones College men’s golf program.
Bobcat head coach Bob Herrington was thrilled with the outcome.
“I thought it was a fantastic day,” he said. “We had great weather. It was a warm day with very little wind and I thought the pace of play was excellent. Everyone finished in under four hours. Overall, it was a very positive day and we did not get a single negative comment all day.
“It was a really good day for our school, our program and everybody involved.”
The Laurel Oaks Dentistry team, comprised of Fred Walters, Fred Walters Sr., Brent Smithers and Reese McLaurin, won the tournament with a 16-under par 56. The Community Bank team was second with a 59 and Southern Tire Mart was third with a 60. The First took the second flight by a scorecard playoff over Summit Finance. Both teams shot a 63. BancorpSouth was third with a 64.
Closest-to-the-pin prizes went to Jeff Cook on No. 4, Greg Walters on No. 11 and Jay Swindle on No. 16.
Herrington praised the Laurel Country Club, headed by general manager Andy Loving, club professional Jim Dorman and the restaurant staff. Competitors enjoyed a hamburger lunch after play.
“Jim and Andy and the entire Country Club staff were all so helpful,” Herrington said. “Everyone went above and beyond to help us out and we appreciate their support.”
Herrington said the Bobcats are in the process of recruiting to field a team for the fall.
“From a recruiting standpoint, we are still working at it,” he said. “It’s early in the process even though it’s late in the school year. We are kind of taking our time trying to find the quality we need for our program.
“There is a lot of interest out there. We are taking our time to make sure we get the right pieces to the puzzle. We feel like we will be able to field a competitive team in year one and we will be able to build from there.”
The Bobcats have signed two players so far and will hold a tryout at 4 p.m. on May 16 at the LCC for 2022 high school graduates.
The 2022-23 schedule will be announced soon. There will be three matches in the fall and three in the spring, as well as the MACCC Tournament in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.