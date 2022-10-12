It will be a quick turnaround for No. 4 Jones College this week.
After beating Pearl River 16-10 on Saturday, the Bobcats will have a short week to prepare for Southwest as the Bobcats and Bears will kick off tonight (Thursday) at 7 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3 and SuperTalkLaurelFM.com with Mark Easley and Luke Johnson on the call.
It is the final home regular-season game for JC.
The Bobcats are 6-0 overall and top the MACCC South Division at 4-0. Hinds is 3-1, followed by Gulf Coast at 2-1. Copiah-Lincoln and Pearl River are both 1-2, Southwest is 1-3 and East Central is 0-3.
On offense, the Bears are led by quarterback Chris Roberson and wide receiver Jacoby Bellazar. Roberson is a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore from McComb and Bellazar, who has committed to Mississippi State, is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore from Baton Rouge. Bellazar has 23 catches for 386 yards and three TDs.
“Southwest is another good football team and Cliff has done a good job there,” JC head coach Steve Buckley said. “... They are a physical football team and we have got to get ready to play.”
(0) comments
