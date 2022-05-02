The MACCC Softball Tournament will take place May 4-7 at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field on the campus of Jones College. Jones earned the host role by winning the MACCC regular-season crown. Head coach Chris Robinson’s Bobcats are 39-8 overall and finished 26-2 in conference play.
The Bobcats will be going for their eighth conference tournament championship since 2012.The eight-team, double elimination tournament gets under way with four games on Wednesday.
Third-seed Itawamba faces No. 6 seed East Central at 11 a.m., followed by No. 2 seed Copiah-Lincoln vs. No. 7 seed Northeast at 1:30 p.m. Top-seeded Jones plays No. 8 seed Mississippi Gulf Coast at 4 p.m. and No. 4 seed Pearl River meets No. 5 seed Northwest at 6:30 p.m. There will also be four games on Thursday and Friday with the championship game slated for Saturday.
The top five teams in the tournament, along with LSU Eunice, qualify for the Region 23 Tournament, which will be May 11-14. The region tournament cannot be held at Jones. League rules say the conference and region tournaments cannot be held at the same location.
Admission is $10 per day and four-day tournament passes are available for $30. Tickets may be purchased at jcbobcats.com/tickets. All games will air on JCJC.TV free of charge.
A Tournament Central link is available at JCBobcats.com. This link has a bracket, rosters, results and statistics.
