Jones College posted an important sweep of No. 3 Copiah-Lincoln Wednesday evening at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field. Nia Luckett (Philadelphia) had seven strikeouts and three base hits in the opener to lead the Bobcats to a 6-3 win. In Game 2, Kathryn Smith (Luling, La.) hit two home runs, including a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning, to lift the Bobcats to a 6-5 victory.
Jones, winner of nine straight, is now 32-7 overall and is in sole possession of first place in the MACCC at 20-2. Co-Lin drops to 34-6 and is in second place in the conference at 20-4. The regular-season champion hosts the MACCC Tournament May 4-7.
Also, with the win in Game 1, Bobcat head coach Chris Robinson is now second all-time in softball wins in the MACCC. He now has 528 victories, which surpasses former Meridian coach Robert Akins. Former Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long has 584 wins.
The Bobcats travel to East Mississippi for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Jones 6, Copiah-Lincoln 3
The Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second when, with the bases empty and two outs, Sydney Pevey (Lawrence County) singled, Sarah Ballard (Purvis) walked and Aaliyah Dixon (Hillcrest Christian) walked. Luckett reached on an infield hit to score Pevey and Lauren Lindsey (Mobile, Ala.) walked to force in a run.
The Wolves scored in the fourth when Madalyn Wilkinson got an infield single and later scored on Bela Dekovic’s sacrifice fly to right.
Jones took a 4-1 lead in the fourth when Luckett reached on an infield single and Lindsey followed with a triple to right. Lindsay Henson (Lawrenceburg, Id.) then drilled a run-scoring single. The Wolves cut the margin to 4-3 in the sixth. Wilkinson and Cera Blanchard walked to open the inning. A passed ball and a wild pitch scored a run and Shelbi Maxwell followed with an RBI single. But Luckett recorded a pair of strikeouts and got a pop out to catcher Taylor Duncan to get out of the inning.
The Bobcats answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Dixon walked and Luckett reached on another infield single. Lindsey then singled to load the bases and Henson followed with a two-run double. In the top of the seventh, Faith Kivett led off with a walk and Madi Miller followed with a single. Henson then replaced Luckett in the circle.
With one out, Wilkinson walked to load the bases. Henson then got a pop out and a ground out to end the game. Luckett went six innings, allowed three runs, seven hits, walked three and struck out seven to improve her record to 9-4. Henson pitched the final inning, allowed no hits, walked one and got her second save.
Luckett singled three times with Lindsey getting a triple, single and two RBIs and Henson adding a double, single and three RBIs. Smith, Pevey and Ballard added singles.
Blanchard tossed all six innings and got the loss, falling to 18-3. She allowed six runs, 10 hits, walked six and struck out three. Maxwell had three singles with Miller and Wilkinson getting two singles each.
The Bobcats slugged five home runs in Game 2.
Lindsey got it rolling with her 14th home run of the year in the first inning to make it 1-0. Smith hit her first home run of the game in the second to give Jones a 2-0 lead. The Wolves tied it in the third when Lila Blackburn led off with a home run. Faith Kivett doubled with one out and scored on a Maxwell single.
The Bobcats scored three runs in the bottom of the third. Pevey led off with a home run, Lindsey tripled to right-center and Henson slugged her ninth home run of the season to give Jones a 5-2 lead. But Co-Lin responded in the fourth. Belle West, Josie Meggs and Blanchard had consecutive singles to load the bases and Blackburn delivered a bases-clearing double into the left field corner to tie the game at 5-5.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth when Smith hit a one-out home run over the right-center wall to walk it off. It was her eighth roundtripper of the year. Lindsey homered, tripled and doubled with Smith blasting two home runs and Henson getting a home run and a single. Pevey homered and Carly Lewis (Jackson Prep) added a single.
Luckett pitched a perfect final three innings and got her second win of the day, moving to 10-4. She recorded five strikeouts. Starter Holly Craft (Raleigh) went six innings, allowed five runs, eight hits, walked two and struck out four. Blackburn homered, doubled and had four RBIs with Kivett getting a double and a single. Maxwell, West, Meggs and Blanchard added singles.
Blanchard pitched the final 5-1/3 innings and got the loss. She gave up one run, three hits, walked one and struck out seven. West started, went 2-1/3 innings, allowed five runs, six hits, walked none and struck out one.
