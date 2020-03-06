CLINTON – Destiny Haymer poured in her second career triple-double and Jatyjia Jones and Chyna Allen added career highs to help propel Jones past LSU Eunice, 84-72, Thursday night in the NJCAA Region 23 Semifinals.
Jones (23-4) advanced to play in its fourth straight region championship game Friday at 5 p.m. against Northwest Mississippi (17-9). The Lady Rangers are in the title game for the first time in 15 years.
Jones defeated Northwest, 71-62, in the MACJC Quarterfinals last week in Scooba.
The Lady Bengals and the Bobcats battled it out for a full 40 minutes Thursday night, with some individual performances taking center stage.
Alona Washington scored 18 of her game-high 30 in the first half for LSU-Eunice, Haymer had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and both Jones and Allen had new career highs with 23 and 17 points.
LSU-Eunice led by as many as eight in the second quarter and 47-45 at the break thanks to 50 percent shooting.
But the second half belonged to JC, as they lived in the paint for the final 20 minutes. The Bobcats outscored LSUE 30-2 in the paint.
Bobcats face PRCC for
Region 23 championship
Jones College scored the game’s first eight points and rolled to a 79-69 victory over Northwest Mississippi Thursday evening in the Region 23 Tournament semifinals.
The Bobcats (20-6) were to meet No. 2 Pearl River Friday for the championship. The Wildcats are 27-0 and the Bobcats are 0-3 vs. PRCC this season. Pearl River defeated Hinds 81-54 in the other semifinal game.
The winner of the Jones vs. PRCC contest will advance to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament March 16-21 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
