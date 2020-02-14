SUMMIT – Ninth-ranked Jones College clinched its fourth consecutive MACJC South Division title Thursday night at Horace Holmes Gymnasium.
The Bobcats rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and defeated Southwest, 69-55.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team is now 18-2 overall and 12-0 in the division. It was Jones’ 12th straight victory.
Daja Woodard (Mobile, Ala.) posted her seventh double-double of the season, getting 12 points and grabbing 21 rebounds. Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) had 22 points and five steals and Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) had 13 points and seven assists. LaMiracle Sims (Moss Points) had 11 rebounds.
Ebony Gayden’s (McComb) layup gave Jones a 14-9 lead with 2:38 to play in the opening quarter. But Southwest took a 16-14 lead after the opening period.
Shylia McGee’s jumper with 7:47 remaining in the first half ended a 14-0 run and gave the Bears their longest lead of the game at 28-14. Jordan Clark’s (South Jones) 3-pointer with 34 seconds showing cut the lead to 38-27 at halftime.
The second half was all Jones as the Bobcats outscored the Bears, 42-17.
The Bobcats will play their final home game of the season at 5:30 p.m. on Monday vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast. It will be “Sophomore Night” and the game will also be streamed on JCJC.TV.
It will also be “Samaritan’s Feet” night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium. Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new or slightly used tennis shoes Monday to provide children in our community and nationwide with new shoes. Admission is free with your donation.
