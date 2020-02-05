HENDERSON, Nev. – The fourth-ranked Jones College Bobcats opened the 2020 softball season with a 4-1 week at the CSN Kickoff Classic presented by Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino.
Eight different Bobcats combined for 13 home runs over the two-day tournament as JC hit .364 as a team. Lauren Stringer (Taylorsville), Sterling James (Desoto Central) and McKenna Polk (Central Holmes Academy) all picked up wins in the circle.
JC opened the tournament in style with a combined no-hitter on Friday against Utah State-Eastern, as Stringer and Carlee Nations (Enterprise-Lincoln) helped the Bobcats to a 17-0 run-rule win.
Tyesha Cole (Philadelphia) and Kristian Edwards (Laurel) hit back-to-back home runs in their opening at-bats of the season for JC and the rout was on.
Kayla Collins (East Central) was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead a 14-hit attack. Chantel Schurr (New Orleans) had a pinch-hit, three-run double in her first career at-bat.
JC made quick work of No. 16 Yavapai (Ariz.), 18-1, in five innings to close Friday's games.
Ten different Bobcats combined for 14 hits, with Edwards going 4-for-4 and Collins adding four RBIs.
Facing tournament hosts College of Southern Nevada to open Saturday's competition, Jones jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three to knock off the Coyotes 8-2.
Jones dropped its only game of the weekend against No. 3 Phoenix, 7-3, before a walk-off 5-2 win over Snow in eight innings to close the weekend.
Snow tied the game at 2 in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings.
In the extra frame, after a sac bunt advanced the go-ahead run to third for the Badgers, Collins doubled up Kynlee Hogga at home to keep the game tied.
JC won it in the bottom of the eighth on Maycee Knight’s (Enterprise-Lincoln) line drive, three-run shot to left-center to walk-off for a 5-2 victory.
The Bobcats will return to action Feb. 14-15 at the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala.
