By Shawn Wansley
JC Sports Information
What a way to open the home half of the 2019 schedule!
No. 11 Jones College edged previously undefeated and No. 4 Chipola College (Florida) 72-71 Friday afternoon at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The win improves Jones to 9-1, while Chipola falls to 15-1.
Jones held that one-point lead and Chipola had possession for the final shot. The Lady Indians missed, but the Lady Bobcats were called for a foul with .5 seconds to play.
Chipola’s Valerie Nesbitt went to the line and with the raucous home crowd yelling loudly, she missed both foul shots and Jones secured the victory.
The Lady Indians led 63-57 with just over six minutes to play, but Jones battled back and took a 64-63 lead with 3:34 showing when Breonca Ducksworth (West Jones) made two free throws. After a 3-pointer by Chipola, Maya Jones (Northwest Rankin) hit two foul shots to tie the game at 66-66 with 3:00 to play.
Jones then scored off an offensive rebound to give the Lady Bobcats a 68-66 lead with 2:34 to play.
After a Chipola miss, JC got the rebound. Maya Jones was fouled taking a shot and the Lady Indians were then called for a technical foul. Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) made the two technical free throws and Maya Jones made one free throw to give the Lady Bobcats a 71-66 lead with 1:31 remaining.
After another Chipola 3-pointer, Maya Jones was fouled. She made the first and the second shot was disallowed because of a lane violation, leaving the Lady Bobcats with a 72-69 lead with 40.5 seconds to play.
The Lady Indians then scored with 25 seconds to go to make it 72-71. Maya Jones was fouled with 17.7 seconds to play and missed both foul shots.
Chipola got the rebound and called timeout with 14.4 seconds to play. They missed a 3-pointer, but got the rebound and Jones was called for the foul with .5 seconds left, setting up the exciting finish.
Keyara Jones paced the Lady Bobcats with 19 points. Maya Jones added 13 and Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) had 12.
The Lady Bobcats resume MACJC South Division play with a 5:30 p.m. home game on Thursday vs. Hinds.
