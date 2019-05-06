The seventh-ranked Jones College Bobcats split their final home regular-season doubleheader Friday on “Sophomore Day” at Community Bank Park.
But the Bobcats did clinch the No. 2 seed in the MACJC regular season standings.
In Game 1, freshman Coleton Ausbern (Nettleton) ran his record to 7-0 as JC defeated East Mississippi, 5-2. In Game 2, the Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and went on to post a 12-2, five-inning victory.
The Bobcats are now 35-9 overall and 20-8 in the MACJC. Jones and Northwest tied for second in the conference, but the Bobcats swept the Rangers during the season and will earn the No. 2 seed.
Jones will host a best-of-3 Region 23 series on Thursday and Friday against Hinds.
Itawamba won the MACJC regular-season title and will host the Region 23 Tournament starting on May 15.
East Mississippi ends the season at 11-30 overall and 8-20 in league play.
JC softball wins state title, will host tourney Wednesday
It took a while, but it was well worth the wait.
The third-ranked Jones College Lady Bobcats swept East Mississippi Friday night to clinch the MACJC regular-season championship. The second game did not end until about 10 p.m. because of a lengthy rain delay.
Jones won 17-2 in Game 1 and 15-2 in Game 2. The Lady Bobcats are now 41-6 overall and end conference play at 25-3.
Jones will host the state tournament Wednesday through Saturday at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field. It will be an eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
Jones will play its first game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday vs. an opponent to be determined.
