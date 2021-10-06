Jones College’s Top 6 contestants in the Most Beautiful Pageant, from left, Keely Skellion of Ellisville, Rylee Brabham of Waynesboro, Most Beautiful Caidyn Crowder of Ellisville, first alternate Lydia Ruth Odom of Bay Springs, second alternate Brinley Bullock of Laurel and third alternate Karsyn Ulmer of Laurel. (Photos by Hunter Heath/JC student photographer)