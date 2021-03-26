With No. 1 national ranking, JC keeps up the intensity
When Missy Bilderback took up the mantle of head coach for the women’s basketball team at Jones College in 2015, her goal was to build a championship program. While the Lady Bobcats have yet to produce a national championship under Bilderback, they seem to be on the right track.
Ranked in every NJCAA women’s basketball poll since 2017, Jones now sits atop that national poll with the No. 1 ranking and stands as the only team from Mississippi to place in the poll. It is also the first time that a Mississippi team has claimed the top spot in the NJCAA poll since Northeast Mississippi held the position in 1987.
“Polls have never been our focus, but it is a special moment for our program,” Bilderback said. “A lot of credit has to go to the players that came before this group. A lot of those players are still invested in the program and are pulling for our success.”
Since coming to Ellisville, Bilderback has guided the Lady Bobcats to an overall record of 139-20. Jones currently sits at 14-0 on the season with a 10-0 in the MACCC. To continue that success, Bilderback believes that her team must continue to compete every day to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a national championship.
“We have a target on our back now,” Bilderback said. “We are getting every team’s best when we step on the court. We have been blessed with a team that has shown great competitive nature and commitment. They have continued to compete hard and find a way to win games against quality opponents.”
The Lady Bobcats’ roster features two South Jones alumni. Sophomores Endia Holliday and Jordan Clark have been contributing role players, helping guide Jones to an undefeated record and top ranking.
Holliday has appeared in all 14 games for the Lady Bobcats, averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Clark has also appeared in 14 games and averages 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Jones was scheduled to close out its regular season Friday at Hinds in Utica.
