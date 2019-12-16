Two Jones College graduates from the practical nurse program defied the odds and received their diplomas this week.
For Courtney Catchings of Jackson, it was her fifth attempt to successfully complete the program.
“Every time I started again, people told me to just give up,” said the 27-year-old Catchings. “This time, I had a friend who helped me study for tests and was interested in my success, encouraging me the entire year through the intense program. I also didn’t want to give up my passion for nursing.”
Also defying the odds was Delorse Kirkland of Petal who decided to launch a new and completely different career at age 60. She said she started in nursing school 30 years ago, but “life” happened.
“The whole time in nursing school I struggled,” said Kirkland. “I had a successful career in sales and four kids. I should be retired but this is what God called me to do. It is never too late to start over and make a difference in life.”
Additionally, the Jones College practical nursing faculty honored the graduates who stood out in the class, exhibiting their special qualities. Seminary’s Chertricia Alvarez earned the highest overall average with superior academic performance. The Rising Star Award was given to the student who showed continuous dedication and exceptional growth in the classroom and in the clinical setting. Faculty picked Jhonna Abuyabor of Ellisville for her positive attitude and perseverance, which enriched her nursing knowledge and professionalism. The Florence Nightingale Award was awarded to Mayuri Patel of Hattiesburg for encompassing the qualities of professionalism, integrity, selflessness toward humanity and having a true heart and caring spirit.
For more about the Jones College Practical Nursing program, email program director Teresa McDonald at teresa.mcdonald@jcjc.edu.
Local graduates included:
Jhonna Abuyabor, Ellisville
Chertricia Alvarez, Moselle
Jacob Anderson, Stringer
Tiffany Barnes, Hebron
Danyel Mercier, Laurel
Quindalyn Crosby, Collins
Alexis Dykes, Laurel
Erin Edmond, Richton
Mia Frazier, Hebron
Calexis Frost, Waynesboro
Cheyenne Harris, Heidelberg
Shekeke Heidelberg, Laurel
Demarcus Henderson, Waynesboro
Kimberley Hodges, Laurel
Victoria Jones Waynesboro
Tina Laster, Bay Springs
Halle Leggett, Collins
Cecil Miller, Waynesboro
Sarita Mills, Ellisville Andrea Norris, Taylorsville
Spechelle Russell, Collins
Kimberly Trosclair, Ellisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.