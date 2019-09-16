Noah Pickering topped the field in the 13th annual Jones College Hall of Fame 5K Run.
Pickering finished the course in a time of 18 minutes, 35.4 seconds on a hot Saturday morning on the Jones College campus.
Kaley Givens was the top woman finisher with a time of 25:35.1.
About 60 runners participated in the event. Proceeds from the race went to the Jones County chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
OVERALL MALE: Noah Pickering – 18:35.4
OVERALL FEMALE: Kaley Givens – 25:35.1
MALE MASTER: David Dill – 27:50.5
FEMALE MASTER: Pam Sumrall – 25:56.3
MALE GRAND MASTER: Stan Livingston – 30:39.6
FEMALE GRANDMASTER: Lora Davis – 29:50.1
MALE 13 TO 19: Otoniel Duran – 23:58.5
MALE 20 TO 29: 1. Ben Robertson – 25:20.7; 2. Richard Chambliss – 26:42.6; 3. Mason Cook – 42:07.6; 4. Colton Williamson – 53:46.5
FEMALE 20 TO 29: 1. Bridgette Cooley – 32:04.5; 2. Elizabeth Scott – 33:06.4; 3. Sara Kathryn Terry- 37:53.2; 4. Sammi Chambliss – 40:53.7; 5. Sara Lee – 53:04.0.
MALE 30 TO 39: 1. Daniel Holifield – 29:17.7; 2. Brad Abercrombie – 30:18.1; 3. Ben Dedwylder – 42:08.5.
FEMALE 30 TO 39: 1. Katie Abercrombie – 31:53.3; 2. Lori Stubbs – 36:50.8; 3. Ashley Smith – 37:22.2; 4. Brittany Johnson – 39:21.8; 5. Kari Dedwylder – 39:23.7; 6. Chelsey Green – 39:25.1.
MALE 40 TO 49: 1. Stacy Chandler – 30:25.4; 2. Dale Clark – 34:09.5; 3. Michale Thomas – 39:54.8.
FEMALE 40 TO 49: 1. Shannon Brabham – 26:48.0; 2. JoAnna McKinley – 28:37.1; 3. Wendy Staples – 28:37.7; 4. Serina Williamson – 33:21.8; 5. Johanna Presley – 34:32.1; 6. Anglela Golobay – 35:42.1; 7. Stephanie Harris – 39:21.0; 8. Kristie Shepard – 41:13.7; 9. Janna Dyess – 41:33.1.
MALE 50 TO 59: 1. Gene Head – 37:32.7; 2. Ellis Dogget – 51:28.5
FEMALE 50 TO 59: 1. Annatte Allen – 30:33.7; 2. Melissa Terry – 38:24.7; 3. Sharon Ezell – 40:50.7; 4. Sheila Walley – 45:16.7; 5. Cassandra Dillon – 47:17.2; 6. Laura Lindstrom – 48:02.0.
MALE 60 TO 69: 1. Jim Murdock – 31:25.8
FEMALE 60 TO 69: 1. Sandra Sumrall – 41:34.0; 2. Vicki Stanley – 43:17.5; 3. Susan Alexander – 47:44.8.
MALE 70 AND OVER: 1. Dennis Wargel – 53:47.3.
FEMALE 70 AND OVER: 1. Sandra Wargel – 53:21.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.