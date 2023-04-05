The Radionian staff with their awards from the Mississippi Press Association’s college competition. Seated, from left, editor Bryce Dupree of Raleigh, video editor Donovan Williams of Ellisville, Taylor Garretson of Leakesville, Olivia Norwood of Ellisville; standing, from left, editor Kyle Manseill of Waynesboro, Jaylynn Conner of Waynesboro, Haley Shepherd of Petal, Isaiah Spradley of Laurel, Dylan Brennan of Puckett, Annaleigh Ragsdale of Mize, Lola Phillips of Ovett, Sheridan White of Laurel, Julius Green of Terry, Malia McDonald of Laurel and editor Jennifer Shirley of Waynesboro. (Photo from Jones College)