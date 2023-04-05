The Jones College Radionian staff received multiple awards at the Mississippi Press Association’s Education Foundation Awards Banquet March 30 in Jackson.
The Radionian won five first-place awards. Bryce Dupree of Raleigh won first place for Best General News Story, Megan Matthews of Richton won first place for Best Sports Feature Story, Olivia Norwood of Ellisville won first place for Best Feature Story, Montanah Middleton of Mize for Best Sports Photo, and Taylor Garretson of Leakesville and Donovan Williams of Ellisville for Best Use of Video.
Dupree also won third place for Best General News Story, Middleton won second and third place for Best Feature Photo, and the staff won third place for Best Website.
The General Excellence Award, which is awarded to one university and one two-year college each year based on the number of points earned in each category, had an unprecedented tie this year in the two-year college category. The Radionian and Southwest Mississippi Community College’s The Pine Burr tied for first place.
The Radionian is currently accepting applications for the fall semester for writers, photographers and videographers. Students interested in applying should email the adviser at
