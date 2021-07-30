'My life has changed 360 degrees'
During the pandemic, restaurant owners and workers faced closure and the loss of their livelihood, with forced closures and capacity limitations.
However, the new normal inspired some to seek other career choices — leaving behind decades of work in the restaurant industry and discovering a new path for their lives and families.
A former Hattiesburg restaurateur went from two decades of running one of the Pine Belt’s most well-known Mexican eateries to becoming a welder through Jones College’s Workforce College.
In 2020 in the height of the pandemic, Mariano Arellano, owner of La Fiesta Brava, sold his 26-year business as COVID-19 forced the closure of restaurants and businesses due to executive orders. Arellano struggled to pay bills and decided to sell his restaurant.
“I never expected to close my business like I did. I was behind in payments, and I didn’t want to put my house at risk,” Arellano said. “I spent half of my life in the restaurant business, and now, I feel like I lost a member of my family. I feel like I lost everything. I was very depressed.”
The 54-year-old was not sure what to do, but before closing the restaurant permanently, a customer suggested Arellano should explore some options through Jones College’s Workforce College. Arella- no always had an interest in building things, so after a few phone calls, he was signed up for the welding program.
“When I got to Jones and started taking welding
classes and meeting all the employees here, it seemed like every person opened a different door for me,” Arellano said. “They really helped me get out of my sadness, my depression. Now, I feel like I’m going in the right direction, thanks to everyone because I don’t know if I would have made it without them.”
While learning a new trade through Workforce College welding instructor Tracy Warden inspired Arellano to explore even more options. Arellano earned his High School diploma when he lived in Mexico in 1981, but he knew he would need his American High School Equivalency to continue his education here. In one
month, Arellano earned his HSE and the Workforce Welding & Heavy Equipment Certificates. He also plans to begin classes in the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration program in August.
“My life has changed 360 degrees,” said Arellano. “In the restaurant business, it seems like there is always equipment in need of repair. I often did some troubleshooting before calling a repairman. I always wanted to do something else, mechanical or build something. Now, it’s become my new career.”
Arellano is currently working at Smith Welding in Ellisville, as part of the crew building a two-story structure. He also has new goals on his horizon. In fact, with his Certificate in Workforce Welding and Heavy Equipment, along with his High School Equivalency diploma from Jones College, next year, Arellano said he may open another business after he earns his associate degree in Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration.
For more information about Jones College’s Workforce College, visit www.jcjc.edu/workforce/
