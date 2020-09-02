Sara J. Adams, 81, of Laurel died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1939, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by husband John James Adams; father Joseph A. Gardner; mother Maudie Lee Gardner; and nephew Bryan Gardner.
Survivors include her brothers Aubrey Gardner (Sylvia) and Joseph Randy Gardner (Kathy); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ruffin, Terry Reeves, Stanley Presley, Matt Hefti and Lance Reeves.
