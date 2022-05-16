Late rally falls short for Lady Bobcats
WESSON – No. 4 Jones College rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the fourth inning and had the tying run at second base in the bottom of the seventh before bowing out to LSU Eunice 9-7 in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament semifinals Saturday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Jones' season came to a close at 44-12.
The Bengals hit Nia Luckett (Philadelphia) early and chased her out of the circle after 2-1/3 innings. Four straight singles, including Madison Prejean's two-RBI single, gave LSUE a 2-0 lead after one.
Another Prejean RBI-single in the third and Jessi Cary two-run single made it 5-0. Madison Diaville's RBI-double extended the lead to 6-0. The Bobcats finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth after being held hitless through three innings.
Jones scored four runs on three hits in the inning. Tia’Rain Saunders (Choctaw Central) two-out grand slam to right-center – her first home run of the year –pulled Jones within 6-4.
LSUE immediately responded, using a two-out, two-run homer by Abby Touchet to push it back out to 8-4.
Lauren Lindsey’s (Mobile, Ala.) RBI double and Mackenzie Jones’ (South Jones) RBI-single made it 8-6 after five.
Trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Jones loaded the bases with no outs on a single and a pair of walks. Carly Lewis’ (Jackson Prep) sac fly made it 9-7. Loaded up again with two outs, a strikeout ended the threat and the Bobcats' season.
Chloe Bennett, who was relieved by Cendall Barton with one out in the fifth, returned in the seventh and got the final three outs. She went 5-2/3 frames, striking out eight against four walks and allowed five runs.
Luckett took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits. Holly Craft (Raleigh) and Hanna Zeitz (Clinton Christian Academy) combined for the final 4-1/3 in the circle.
LSUE out-hit Jones 13-7 in snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Bobcats. Saturday's game was Jones' ninth in 11 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.