For the first time in more than 30 years, the Sertoma Club of Laurel had its monthly meeting at Jones College to get an update on the college and to give the Jones College Foundation a $15,000 check to increase the club’s endowed scholarship, for a total of $25,000.
The Sertoma Club established the scholarship in 2015, after establishing an annual $500 scholarship in 2013. Scholarships are one method of ensuring the club’s mission of helping children with speech and hearing issues find resources and assistance.
“We’ve been blessed to have good sponsorships for our golf tournaments and T-Ball programs,” said Wayne Myrick, vice president of the Sertoma Club. “The Sertoma Club of Laurel has assisted anyone needing help in obtaining hearing aids to cochlear implants. The newest project the club has been involved with includes installing assistive listening technology in theater auditoriums that can broadcast directly to a wide range of hearing aids to help the hearing impaired enjoy performances.”
The additional scholarship money from the Sertoma Club will provide more scholarships and possibly bigger scholarships for Jones College students majoring in speech and hearing-related majors. Freshman MaKayla Blakeney of Raleigh was awarded this year’s scholarship during the meeting and shared why she is majoring in audiology or speech pathology.
“I have a family member that is deaf, and growing up around him, I’ve always been very interested in it,” said Blakeney, who is a member of the Lady Bobcat softball team. “I wanted a job in the health field because I love helping people. Being an audiologist or speech pathologist is a combination of all the things I’m interested in.
“Receiving my education is very important to me. My parents have always pushed and supported me. This opportunity arose, and it’s been amazing! I am very blessed and grateful.”
During the Sertoma Club’s meeting, Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith also shared some of the college’s priorities and current projects that affect services and education. Currently, Jones College provides workforce training for about 9,000 noncredit students in addition to the annual average of 4,600 traditional college-aged, university-parallel students on campus in Ellisville and at the four County Centers in Bay Springs, Leakesville, Stonewall and Waynesboro. The Jasper County Center in Bay Springs is pursuing an expansion to support local industry and current market demands.
Students traveling to campus will enjoy the renovations to the student union in the back part of the A.B. Howard Gymnasium, which will include a Starbucks and a place for students to “hang out.”
Smith ended his update on Jones College by emphasizing that, while students can get a good start at Jones College, it doesn’t mean they have to stop there.
“We have people competing at the highest level in most industries because they got a great start and they have aspired to continue to improve,” Smith said. “How they make it to the top is all about the journey.”
