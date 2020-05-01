Jones College continues to produce four-year talent on the baseball diamond.
Recently, O’Neill Burgos signed with Southern University, Kade Dees is headed to Delta State and Bailee Hendon will continue his career at South Alabama.
That trio joins four Bobcats who signed last fall.
Catcher Blake Johnson of Gulfport inked with Southern Miss, outfielder Basiel Williams Jr. of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, signed with Nicholls State, pitcher Lane Thomas of Walker, Louisiana, signed with Tulane and outfielder Kirkland Trahan is headed to Delta State.
Burgos, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound product of Brookhaven Academy, started all 66 career games for the Bobcats at first base.
Burgos was a .326 lifetime hitter with 14 doubles, four home runs, 53 RBIs and 48 runs scored. He had 19 multi-hit games, boasted a .405 on-base percentage and fielded .974 in nearly 500 chances.
Burgos' best game as a Bobcat was in a 12-11 win over Shelton State (Alabama) his freshman season, as he went 5-for-7 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs.
"Jones has been more of a place of growth and a home for me than just a college for the past two seasons," Burgos said.
"The way I think about life and baseball has completely changed. This place gave me tools that I wouldn't have gotten any other way.
Our "ethos" is one of a kind. The hustle, the love, culture, family and coaches made me who I am today. Win or lose, there's no place like Jones."
Prior to Jones, Burgos was the MAIS 2A Player of the Year and state champion at Brookhaven Academy. As a senior, Burgos hit .449 with eight doubles, 11 homers and 37 RBIs.
He was an all-area selection, all-star and the state's top first baseman according to Perfect Game.
Southern University is coming off a 32-win season in 2019 and berth in the NCAA Starkville Regional. The Jaguars compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
In the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dees was hitting .214 with one home run and five RBIs in five games played.
He had a home run in a 7-6 loss at East Central. In eight games as a freshman, Dees batted .235 with three RBIs.
"The first time I stepped on campus at Jones, it felt like home," Dees said. "Coach (Chris) Kirtland took a chance on me and I couldn't be more thankful for what him and the coaching staff have done for me and my family. I have met some of my best friends through Jones."
Prior to Jones, Dees played baseball and football at Madison Central. He hit .370 his senior year with five doubles and 18 RBIs and helped the Jags to the 6A State Championship as a sophomore.
Hendon started all 17 games for Jones as a sophomore and was hitting .246 with one home run and 11 RBIs in a season ended prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendon enjoyed a strong freshman campaign. He led the Bobcats with a .362 batting average with two home runs, 33 RBIs, 40 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases.
Prior to Jones, Hendon was 11-0 with a 0.67 ERA on the mound and hit .519 with 19 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs his senior year at Vancleave.
He helped the Bulldogs to their first 4A state championship in program history and was named the 2018 Sun-Herald South MS Player of the Year.
