Sophomore art students, from left, Savannah Couch of Ellisville, Alexis Ducksworth of Taylorsville, Quinton Chapman of Sandersville, Carly McInnis of Mize, Aryn Cox of Laurel and Anna Claire Walters of Laurel. Rachel Reon of Ellisville also has her work on display at the Eula Bass Lewis Arto Gallery on the Ellisville campus of Jones College.

(Photo by Teresa McCreery/JC)