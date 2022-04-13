Seven Jones College sophomore art students will have their artwork on display through May 6 in their final exhibition in the Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery on the Ellisville campus. The public is invited to a reception at 1:30 p.m. on April 19 for sophomores Savannah Couch of Ellisville, Aryn Cox of Laurel, Alexis Ducksworth of Taylorsville, Carly McInnis of Mize, Rachel Reon of Ellisville, Ana Claire Walters of Laurel and Quinton Chapman of Sandersville.
At Northeast Jones High School, Chapman said he focused on mainly one type of art. Jones helped him discover there’s more to art than he realized.
“Jones made me understand I could do a lot more in art than just one type of art,” the sophomore from Sandersville said. “I discovered I really enjoy painting and drawing and not just the comic book or animé style of art.”
Jones College Art instructor Melanie Eubanks said these art majors are required to take the Exhibition IV course. The goal is to give them practical experience in displaying their artwork, what to show along with learning the other facets of creating artwork.
“It is a great opportunity for students to showcase the work they've done here at Jones over the last two years,” she said. “We prepare them in all aspects of art from learning technique and the technical aspects of creating art, to learning how to best display their artwork. They have done all the matting and hanging themselves.”
The artwork on display includes drawing and designs, 3D designs, painting and ceramics. For more information about the JC art show or to arrange a visit to the gallery, call 601-477-8401. The Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday. The gallery is closed during the holidays.
For more about the Jones College Art Department, go to the JC Art Department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JCJCFineArts/ and on Instagram @artatjonescollege.
— By Teresa McCreery/JC Media Relations
