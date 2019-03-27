The Mississippi Special Olympics Piney Woods Region (Area 17) Spring Games will be Friday at the Jones College Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field in Ellisville. Opening ceremonies for the event, which is sponsored by Ellisville State School Leisure Services Department, will begin at 9 a.m.
The Piney Woods Region consists of Covington, Jasper, Jones, Smith and Wayne counties. Winners from these Regional Games move on to participate in the Special Olympics of Mississippi Summer Games scheduled May 10-12 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
The honorary coach for this year’s event will be Houston Texans offensive tackle Martinas Rankin. He played college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi State University and was selected to the 2017 All-SEC football team and was the recipient of the 2017 Hull Trophy, which is awarded to the “best college offensive lineman” in Mississippi.
For information, contact Piney Woods Region Director Jessica Zinn at 601-477-5976 or ESS Leisure Services Director Shaunta Pugh at 601-477-5994.
