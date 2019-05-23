ELLISVILLE - Jones College has announced the 2019 spring semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll:
President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
Jones College Spring Honor Roll 2019 President’s List
Grove Hill, AL: Angela Katherine Terry-Slayton
Jackson, AL: Andrew Jerald Vick
Montgomery, AL: Jonathan Brady Greene
Ocala, FL: Rebekah Dilavore
Silas, AL: Alex Dion Lockhart
Clarke Enterprise: Jonathan Matthew Killian and Colton Lee Whitaker.
Clarke Quitman: Tyrikus Germaine Hayes.
Clark Stonewall: Nathaniel Gregory Smith.
Covington Collins: Conner Lee Henderson, Jacob Ray Odom, Andrea Mechelle Routon, Felicia Latoy Smith and Brian Allan Williamson.
Covington Mount Olive: Lakelan Jewel Flynt, Marie Venice Matbagon and Jessie Morgan Ponder.
Covington Seminary: Chertricia Cormelia Alvarez.
Covington Sumrall: Mary Kate Holland.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Austin Cater Blanks, Camryn Denise Castle, Dania Yariela Cervantes Linares, Thomas Edward Ducksworth, Shantarius R Ingram, Lakeisha Lynett Johnson, Amber Nicole Moore and Kelly Renee Odom.
Forrest Lumberton: Kaitlyn Ann Welborn.
Forrest Petal: Kimberly Annette Barger, Chadwick Seamus Benes, Madison Nicole Bolling, Wallace Leemarco Clems, Kaitlyn Christine Craig, Jennifer Nichole Cruz, Michael Anthonie Cruz, James M Denning, Matthew Acie Dodd, Lisa Carol Foster, Sydney Alyn Hall, Jade Leighanne Mitchell, Abby H O'Quin, Steven Thomas Sly, Leah Grace Tharp, Chance Walker, Richard Wesley West and Heather Renee Williams.
Franklin Roxie: Steven Lewis Farrell.
George Lucedale: Sydney Layne Goff and Makenzie Lea McCarra.
Greene Beaumont: Destin DeWayne Davis.
Greene Leakesville: Brent Taylor Dearman, Ryan Evan Ellzey and Hunter Kyle Garretson.
Greene McLain: Jerome V Moody.
Greene Neely: Emily Williams Smith.
Greene Richton: Taylor Franklin Anderson, Matthew Chance Cameron and Madison Brooke Nicholson.
Greene State Line: Kevin Terrell Leverette and Demeeko Lockhart.
Hancock Bay St. Louis: John David Rutherford.
Harrison Biloxi: Richard Logan Pippen.
Harrison Gulfport: Haley Noelle Kim and Matthew Blake Sonnier Johnson.
Jackson Gautier: Peyton Bradley Pound.
Jackson Vancleave: Kateland Elizabeth Nabors.
Jasper Bay Springs: Guy Anthony Ainsworth, Tana Victoria James, Jazmin MiCa King, Brooklyn Denise Odom, Ma'Kesha Dominic Payton and Joseph Andrew Phillips.
Jasper Heidelberg: Keyasha Ajoi McDonald.
Jasper Laurel: Stephanie Guadalupe Cazares-Valdez.
Jasper Stringer: Michael Gregory Hester, Jacob Stanley Phillips and Hunter Blake Rogers.
Jasper Vossburg: Brittany Patience Rowell.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: Cameron Isaac Carter.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Steven Dewayne Colson and Ean Nathaniel Pincus.
Jones Ellisville: William Curtis Agent, Kennedy Leigh Anderson, Heidi Christine Boot, Laura Ann Brown, Tony Marshall Buster, Jordan Nicole Butler, Jessie Elaine Cameron, Hollie Noel Clark, Darby Katelynn Cooley, Katharine LaTrece Evans, Anna Grace Gieger, Bethany Ann Hayes, Kelby Renea Husser, Emily Noel Knotts, Julia Cherish McNeill, Dylan Thomas Meeks, Mary Ann O'Kennedy, Grayson Richard O'Neal, Miguel Angel Ordonez-Bonilla, Shakiya Destany Parker, Carissa Morgan Rainey, Carrieanne Doolittle Scidmore, Callie Elizabeth Shows, Jeshaiah Ajee Stephens, Zachary Flynt Thompson, Amanda Renee Yingling.
Jones Hattiesburg: London Alysse Guthrie and Maisen Bethany Keyes.
Jones Heidelberg: Ivey Wree Robinson and Laken June Windham.
Jones Laurel: Demarcus A Armond, Ina Lynn Beech, Dominique L Brown, Annabelle Grace Bryant, Tanner Gabriel Bryant, Christy Danielle Buxton, Jeremy Bryce Bynum, Allison Mariah Byrd, Jacob Christian Carter, Kassidy Ann Chandler, Kinsey Danae Chisholm, Laken Brianna Daniels, Samantha Kate Dies, Araceli Marie Figueroa, Christopher Zachary Holifield, Savannah Dawn Holifield, Devon Breanna Hudgins, Elisabeth Marie Jolly, Stephen Paul Martin, Jacob Nolan Morgan, Paige Renee Myrick, Amy Diane Patrick, Jeffrey Mantrel Payton, Jodie Michelle Pierce, Joseph Blake Pryor, Julia Mary Ann Rayner, Ashley Breann Sumrall, David Alonzo Thornton, Reagan Hope Todd, Matthew Wade Waldrup, Tayler Elizabeth Walker, Shelby Laken Welborn, Benjamin D West, Andrew Brent Williams and Devon Scott Wolff.
Jones Moselle: Haley Brett Bounds, Destiny Cheyenne Morgan, Shannon Lindsay Murrell, Lindsey Nicole Patterson and Anna Grace Reed.
Jones Ovett: Faith Ann Bice and James Coleman McLain.
Jones Sandersville: Kristopher Allen Holifield.
Jones Seminary: Curtis Anthony Boleware.
Jones Soso: River Cade Howell, Chelsea Laurel Musgrove, Caleb Gerald Walters and Preston Charles Walters.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Andres Heriberto Balderas, Lakelyn Lee Bohannon, Ethan G Cummins, Jose Garcia, Kaylee Delayne Johnson, Trey Douglas Lott, Caedon Byron Malone, Mayuri Bharat Patel, Christy Marshae Pheal, Noah Vance Pickering and Sheldyn Ashley Turner.
Lamar Purvis: Brinkley Danielle Davis, Otoniel Duran Hernandez, Emily Morgan Howard, Jessica Heather Jones and Kelsey Ann Watts.
Lamar Sumrall: Meghan Brooke Aultman, Anna V Broome, Brandon Austin Broome, Christopher Owen Cote, Aaron Keith Farve, Huntington David Hanberry, Ryan Dane Odom, Tabitha Lynn Praytor and Felisha Sarah Leann Reynolds.
Lauderdale Meridian: Erica Leigh Gaddie.
Lawrence Monticello: Ashley Marie Smith.
Lee Mooreville: James Thomas Henry.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Ellie Grace Currie.
Lowndes Caledonia: Madison Grace McCleskey.
Madison Canton: Hunter G Jenkins.
Madison Madison: Sydney Christine Brady.
Marion Columbia: Madelyn Avery Ham, Sierra Layne Riels and Jonathan Robert Turnage.
Marion Sumrall: Benjamin Yomond Gaddis.
Perry Ovett: Brendon Carl Hollimon.
Perry Petal: Reagan Bryanna Verret.
Perry Richton: Anne-Marie Elizabeth Graham, Stephanie Marie Harvey, Heath Knox Harvison, Hunter Cliff Harvison, Zayra Larissa Jimenez, Jakob Dakota Jones, Chasity Shae Jordan, Kasandra Mayo, Alexandria Danielle Nowell and Maggie Elizabeth Smith.
Pontotoc South Pontotoc: Ariadna Jordan Marcos.
Rankin Brandon: William Mitchell Lenington and James Thomas McWilliams.
Rankin Florence: Katie Rose McRaney.
Rankin Richland: Pamela Brooke Hosey and Layne Ashton Rankin.
Scott Forest: Keeley Brooke Gardner.
Scott Lake: Caleb Rahsaun Gray.
Simpson Magee: Grant Gerald Garner and Lilliana Elizabeth McDonald.
Simpson Mendenhall: Kaitlyn Bree Speed.
Smith Magee: Sharon M Price.
Smith Mize: Haleigh Marie Anderson, Vanessa Michele Emanuel, Cory Layton Lee, Natalie Brooke Rice and Chynna Thornton Turnage.
Smith Mount Olive: Venie Kaye Hand.
Smith Pulaski : Dyson Kersh Bradshaw.
Smith Raleigh: Sarah Katherine Mason, Angela Brooke Phillips, Aiden Brianne Rayner and Jennifer Leigh Scott.
Smith Taylorsville: Tucker Jamison Boykin, Dalton Connor Garris, Camryn Layce Graves, Beron Latrail Keyes, Katherine Ruth Norris, Tycarius D Roberts and Sarah L Stringer.
Walthall Tylertown: Harrison Tanner Hartzog.
Wayne Richton: Dustin Chase Brewer.
Wayne Stateline: Timothy Lamar Higgins.
Wayne Waynesboro: Shanna Kantrell Blakley, Layne Marie Boykin, Brenna Autumn Chain, Courtlyn Noelle Clanton, Caroline Elizabeth Jones, Abigail Faith Powell and Reagan Paige Skinner.
Jones College Spring Honor Roll 2019 Dean’s List
Derry, Ireland: Rachel Catherine Louise Barnaby
Rubi, Barcelona Spain: Jordi Martin Morey
Millry, AL: Thomas Maurice Loper
Jefferson, GA: Rachel Grace Perkins
Gretna, LA: Dean Gerard Alexander
Lafayette, LA: Galen Alexander
St. Robert, MO: Courtney Taylor DuBose
Whitley Bay, UK: Callum Scott Harley
Adams Natchez: Cristofer Thompson.
Clarke Enterprise: Ladarius Sentell Collier
Clarke Pachuta: Daniel LaPaul Wilson Logan
Clarke Quitman: Karmen Ashley Davidson.
Clarke Shubuta: Shamatia Mountrice Harris, Shandayshea S Price and Jolynn Marie Schweppe.
Covington Collins: Brooklyn Hope Ainsworth, Amelia Grace Buckley, Debra Ann Magee, Kaylee Elizabeth Rials, Anna Kathryn Saucier and Hayley Madison Vineyard.
Covington Mount Olive: Terence J Rivere and Wesley Roscoe Sumrall.
Covington Seminary: Sydney Lauren Brown, Lydia Margaret Deaton, Briana Jannette Ellis, Josie Caitlin Robertson, Jessica Lauryn Smith, Heather L Sorto and Brensen Miller Thurman.
Covington Sumrall: Amber Lynn Inmon and Amanda Stuart Walker.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Ella Sophia Barker, Earnest Romond Breland, Noel Garrett Ebbert, Nicholas Michael Fokakis, Hayleigh Rose Helton, Samuel Perry Jarman, Tamera Monique King, Madison Brooke Layton, Chree Mychell Lott, Mitchell Scott Murphy, Brandon M. Reed and David Monroe Walker.
Forrest Petal: Katelyn D Albarado, Connor Stephen Bowman, Eris Nicole Drinker, Callie Jane Dye, Rafael Javier Feliciano, Clint Jeffrey Ford, Nicholas Lane Gibson, Kaitlyn Leighann Graham, Aimee Colleen Green, Donavan Blake Hinton, Taylor Michelle Magee, Eden Brooke Murphy, Matt R Norris, Zachary Kyle Parks, Hayli Grace Pearce, Peri Rene' Phillips, Haleigh Diana Rainey, Khattab Bassel Saleh, Richard Lawrence Sheller, Kaylie Michelle Shepherd and Brittany Spiers.
George Lucedale: Lauryn Elizabeth Jemison, Jonathan Lorenzo and Olivia Carol Simpson.
Greene Leakesville: Kenneth Joshua Anderson, Shania Renee Harvison, David Wendell Helton, James Curtis Mizell II and Shay Danielle Strickland.
Greene McLain: Jordan Diane Roberts.
Greene Richton: Wesley T Byrd, Nicholas Bailey Hammonds, Tori Juanice Kitchens, Hallie Morgan Meadows, Micah Don Anne Meadows, Chloe Anesha Rylee, Caelen Ashley Rose Smith and Leoma Carnelius Stallworth.
Greene State Line: Paige Elizabeth Crager and Noah Gil Johnson.
Hancock Kiln: Brodie Wayne King.
Harrison Biloxi: Zakiah Khaleel Almatrood and Alyssa Kaylee Webb.
Harrison Gulfport: Charles Dalton Keen and Gabriel Don Lacy.
Harrison Long Beach: Grace Patricia Toney and Alexis Shea Wilson.
Harrison Pass Christian: Peter Thuan Hoang and Mary Helen Sherman.
Hinds Byram: Chelsea Brianna Chestnut.
Hinds Jackson: Danielle Shirley Viljoen.
Holmes Tchula: Destiny A Haymer.
Jackson Moss Point: LaMiracle GaBrielle Sims.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Cooper James Brune.
Jackson Vancleave: Emily Kathryn Sanders.
Jasper Bay Springs: Abigail Allyce Campbell, Jada Marissa King, Caleb Jeffrey McDevitt, Madison Nichelle McGaughy and Wyatt Abram Strite.
Jasper Heidelberg: Madeline Jeanette Collins, Mary-Catherine Diane Collins, Kaden Clint Cotton and Elenora Jackson.
Jasper Laurel: Brennen Clark Green.
Jasper Louin: Anna Lee Hendry, Dvonte Q Myers, Jenifer Lauren Smith, William Mills Tullos and Samantha Lynn Walker.
Jasper Montrose: Davonzell Moncrief.
Jasper Paulding: Malik Rashad Porter.
Jasper Stringer: Griffin Davis Cheatham, Mikyla Anna Hancock, Haley Brooke Myers and Ashley Helen Parker.
Jasper Vossburg: Michael Derrick Jones.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Jason Marshall Hinton.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Connor Jared McRaney and Allie Katherine Shoemake.
Jefferson Davis Sumrall: Easton William Gatwood.
Jones Ellisville: Audrey Dolores Arguello, Caleb Ethan Baker, Sydney Nora Beech, Krysten D'Lynn Boszor, Madalyn Grace Bynum, Chelsea Nicole Cooper, Brianna Riley Couch, Jenneia Faith B DeCastro, Xaviera Shantell DeLoach, Kaitlyn Faith Donald, Dylon Lee Eagen, Victoria Leigh Ellis, Christen Nicole Ford, Rylee Elizabeth Gavin, Molly Springer Holifield, Endia Deness Holliday, Jeanna Lyne Johnson, Houston Forest Johnston, Alexis Michelle King, Laken DeLynne Maskew, Mikala Robin McCraw, Dalton Palmer Morgan, Hannah Faith Morris, Danielle Faith Nichols, Ezra Windham Sanders, John Ryne Sasser, Steven Michael Sasser, Gavin Christopher Shows, Anna Caroline Smith, Jessica Leeann Wade, Brandon William Waldrup, Samuel Rylan Wilkerson, Logan Brett Wilson and Emily Lauren Youngblood.
Jones Heidelberg: Maegan Rose Adams, Courtney Grace Boothe, Kaleigh Marie Lilly, Corban James Williams and Todd Alexander Wells.
Jones Laurel: Alyssa Paige Anderson, Clara Margaret Bankson, Jaden Leighanne Bassett, Julia Catherine Berry, Jahmeka Sahara Boyd, Brannon Tate Brett, Kimberly Ranee Caron, Madison Blakely Chatham, Nicholas Addison Chesser, Esmeralda Denise Figueroa, Slater Tobias Herd, Carley Makena Hill, Madison Alexandra Hill, Dixie Lei Hodges, Samantha Caitlin Holifield, Virginia Ruth Hosey, Crawford Joseph Hunter, Jazmyn Chantelle Johnson, Michaela Gabrielle Knight, Laurie L Langley, Jacob Gabriel Ledet, Patrick Adam Lofton, Carla Ann Lott, Raysita Juliana Maharani, Brock David Martin, Skylar Tyshae McCann, Roxanne Twila McDonald, Jakeria Dominic McGilberry, Kacie Denise McGowen, Amanda Hope Monsalve, Jacob Christopher Phillips, Olivia Raegan Pippin, Savannah Erin Pitts, Devionte Leshawn Powe, Brianna Noelle Read, Amber Nicole Rhodes, Charles Caleb Robinson, Gwendolyn LaTrese Rowzee, Joshua Thomas Rushton, Scarlett Victoria Sandifer, Matthew William Sexton, Bria Zhane' Sims, Holly Reece Smith, Sierra Katelyn Soto, Hailey Breann Spurlin, Lauren Elise Stevens, Cole Reece Taylor, Nathan Jackson Taylor, Angilique D Thames, Bailey Elizabeth Thornton, Erin Leann Walters, Kiwauna Jonic Washington, Hannah Madison Weems, Ashlyn Nicole Wells, Derrick Monroe Williams, John Daniel Wooten and Kayla Elizabeth Yates.
Jones Moselle: Dallas Caleb Brownlee, Jorge Alberto Castillo, Nathaniel Allen Hatton, William Reid Robertson, Cameron Michelle Sanford, Charlie Marie Shattles and Josie Michelle Walters.
Jones Ovett: Hollie Grace Brooks, Rickey Lynn Cole, Kaitlyn Nikole Hendry, Sidney Nicole Lee, Evan Burnell Lott, Raghan Nichole Parish and Kimberly Renee Skipper.
Jones Seminary: James Derek Mann.
Jones Soso: Alexis Annette Brewer, Sarrah Anne Der-Ballout, Emily Grace Graves, Aaron Bradford Powell and Kristiona Lynn Williams.
Jones Taylorsville: Cody Alan Doll, Troy Christopher Emmons, Devrion L Hatten, Kerria Shuntill Terrell, Daniel Nakiel Watson and Maurice D Pruitt.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Danielle Teneshia Boler, Gregory Thomas Bounds, Joseph William Bullock, Leslie Erin Chapman, Joshua Norman Lee Coursey, Ryan Nichole Craig, Shivum Kumar Desai, Tiffany Katherine Dyal, Ana Karely Flores, Briana Lenee Frierson, Payton Dejaun Harris, Lekera Thyneice Hughes, Collin Bradley Kashgari, Juliet Olivia Lashley, Hannah Victoria LeBlanc, Christa Annette Lott, Charlotte Faye Miller, Deonte Ray Juan Minor, Ray Charles Rodgers, Laken Grace Rogers, Christina Brianne Tanner and Russell David Thornton.
Lamar Purvis: Katherine Elyse Adams, James Parker Floyd, Bobbi Danielle Gamble, Breanna McKenzie Garrard, Madison Joy Morton, Cayden Blake Soberoski and Nicholas Andrew Young.
Lamar Seminary: Alexis Danielle Boyle.
Lamar Sumrall: Kaleb David Michael Ashmore, Emily Jane Clement, Hayley D'Ann Lott, Madison Nicole Newsom, Daniel Ryley Patterson, Jolie Carroll Thrasher and Stacy Denise Whitsett.
Lauderdale Meridian: Cierra Latanja Carter and William Easton Rainer.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Ramarion Kantre Demond Jones.
Leake Carthage: Amonna Michelle Barfield.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Carlee Bess Nations.
Madison Canton: Jeremy Lamon Barnes.
Madison Madison: Robert Sewell Woody
Marion Columbia: Stephen Wayne Ball, Logan Chance Forbes, Kiara Shanice Foxworth, Hayden Glynn Graves, Candace Nicole Kendrick, Sean Nicholas McCraw and Charles Davis Thompson.
Marion Foxworth: Aaron Daniel Thomas.
Oktibbeha Starkville: Kenneth Blake Rogers.
Pearl River Picayune: Corinne Mariah Munson.
Perry Beaumont: Allie Maria Prentiss.
Perry Petal: Lynda Elizabeth Bazor, Caroline Paige Cameron and Ryan Mathew Hill.
Perry Richton: Jennifer Lashae Bryant, Mackenzie Loriane Clark, Brianna Nicole Colbert, Sierra Ashtin Hallman, Abbigail Hope Ledet, Shelby Ann McCardle, Eryn Baili Meadows, Mollie Ann Smith and Allison Brooke Wigley.
Pike Summit: Teri'Neka Tahijana Gibbs.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Judith Yvonne Susann Mills.
Pontotoc South Pontotoc: Mireia Jordan Marcos.
Rankin Brandon: Chloe Lee Reed and Brooklyn Leigh Smith.
Rankin Mendenhall: Ashley Louise Allen and Robert Clinton Christman.
Rankin Pearl: Heather Christine Sullivan.
Rankin Richland: Skylar Alexis Andrews and Norma Baylee Walter.
Simpson Braxton: Nicholas Jarod May.
Simpson Magee: Isaiah Vincent Chapman and Emily Grace Wallace.
Simpson Mendenhall: Avery Alden Harris, Austin Lee Jones and Tara Leanne Williamson.
Smith Mize: Trevor Hunt Amason, Caleb Edwin Bass and Kara Lynn Lowe.
Smith Mount Olive: Matthew Martez Aultman, Katelyn Mackenzie Chain, Jordan Michelle Sistrunk, Haylee Danielle Welborn.
Smith Raleigh: William Foster Kelly, Zackary Paul Smith and Savannah Grace Walters.
Smith Stringer: Jamie Madison Parker.
Smith Taylorsville: Breanna Irene Lowery, Jewel Victoria Nelson, Kendal Rhys Thompson, James Paul Walley and Caitlin Alane West.
Stone Lumberton: Cody Lane Dedeaux.
Stone Perkinston: Raven Cordia Blackwell and Raylen Alison Blackwell.
Walthall Tylertown: Py'Necious Rashida Cowart and Madison Dawn Fairburn.
Warren Vicksburg: Frederick Dewayne Barnum and Tyra Dewann Prentiss.
Washington Hollandale: Fredrick Lamar Smith.
Wayne Buckatunna: Amber Fryer Dailey, Brittney Nicole Hinton and Lakeryia Ivia Lacey.
Wayne Laurel: Jason Bryce Bedwell, Grady Kyle Mosley and MaKayla BreAnn Walley.
Wayne Shubuta: Emily Lynn Finley.
Wayne State Line: Hagar Quarsha Simpson, Jerneshia Moneshe Turner, Courtney LeAnn Cochran, Erica Lashae Cooley, BryceLeland Cooper, Hannah Danielle Dubin, Morgan Erin Freeman, William Austin Ganus, Cadin Hunter Harper Humphrey, Sydney Alexis James, Morgan Gentrey Jordan, John Alec Lewis, Matthew Robert McKee, Dallas Paige Moseley, Cara Brooke Phillips, Tyler Anthony Phillips-Powe, Kelton Russell Pitts, Mollie Catherine Singleterry, Kyla Leighann Webb and Kionna L Young.
Winston Louisville: Lakevias Dewan Daniel.
Jones College Spring Honor Roll 2019 Faculty List
Athgarvan Ireland: Thomas Greg Carlile
W. Yorks, U.K.: Lucas Jordan Middleton
Chatom, AL: Daniel Ryan Beech
Grove Hill, AL: Sharron Alberta Moore
Huntsville, AL: Christopher Ryan Mendoza
Millry, AL: Joshua Raiford Brown, Caleb James Singleton and Sydney Claire Whigham.
Mobile, AL: Matthew Stapleton Haight
Opelika, AL: LaDamian Tyreek Webb
Semmes, AL: Michael Hunter Henderson and Tiffany Morgan Ogle.
Columbus GA: Emmanuel Deonte Reed
Pooler, GA: Evan Jesse Reese
Raleigh, NC: Aaliyah Antiontte McClendon
Rayville, LA: Michael Jerome Williams
Tuscaloosa, AL: I'Shayon A Green
Amite Gloster: Lantravios Terrell Franklin and D'kenyace Ty'Quon Roberts.
Amite Liberty: Krimel Bernard Chandler.
Bolivar Cleveland: Melissa Ann Taylor/
Claiborne Port Gibson: Myron Pernell Stewart.
Clarke Enterprise: Starlin LeShae Miller and Jonathan David Phillips.
Clarke Meridian: Ronald Trevor Davidson.
Clarke Pachuta: Bailey Samantha Morris.
Clarke Quitman: Joshua Charles Cannon.
Clarke Shubuta: Ka'Lisha Charnette Carter and Miracle Ziyer Smith.
Covington Collins: Elizabeth Brooke Bernard, Nathan Hascal Blackledge, Falon Heather Boler, Alexis Gabrielle Boleware, Tamara Danielle Carney, Parris Jabor Fairley, Destin Caleb Fawley, Dakota Jordan Lepard, Ny'Anna Melissa Danielle Mapp, Roy Lee McLaurin, Jamea Marshay Price, Spechelle Russell, Jacqueline Nicole Ryan, Madison Paige Seger, Zakyia Ja'loise Weathersby and Amey Nicole Wilson.
Covington Mount Olive: Quindalyn Crosby, Katelyn Danielle Dossett, Corlee Elizabeth Gentry, Cory Maurice McDonald and Diamond Dimillia Rankin.
Covington Seminary: Anthony Gene Clapp, Katherine Hailey Davis, Chase Aultman Duckworth, Randall Layne Loftin, Haley Alexis Pitts, Jacob Aaron Sandig, and David Hunter Travis.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Keighly Brianna Beall, Shelby Brooke Caraway, Hailey Madison Champion, Isaiah Samuel Clark, Anne Marie Coulter, Daylyn Moore Croom, Katie Lynn Denny, Tana LaShelle Epting, William Charles Felsher, Alyssa Ahreane Harper, Julian Calwan Harris, Travis Lincoln Marshall, Tyler Devonne McGee, K.C. Bryant McKissack, Jared Benton McRaney, Charles Reginald McSwain, Nicole Elizabeth Pearson, Krystal B Rice, Deven Keith Rowe and Christian Case Wright.
Forrest Petal: Amber Ivana Boutwell, Tatum Elizabeth Brown, Leah Danielle Cooper, David Reed Crawford, Bethany Nicole Dyess, Taylor Alexander Gatwood, Loren Christopher Gibson, Xitlalic Marlen Gonzalez, William Don Gowen, Taylor Ashton Graves, Anna Catherine Hampton, Noah Robert Hegwood, Isabella Marie Jefferson, Aimee Michelle Johnson, Jayla Patrice Keyes, Macy Ann Knight, Troy Allen Knight, Dawn Necole Koch, Maegan Clare Martin, Andreona Rachelle McLaurin, Julia Anne Moreno, Juliann Nicole Nelson, Brandon Michael Pedersen, Dylan Alexander Pylant, Bethany Taylor Richardson, Blake Patrick Runnels, Tyler Jason Shoemake, Kelli Maegan Stevens, Allie Danielle Stogner, Emily Elizabeth Stringer, Gregory Lashawn Sumrall, Sarah Elizabeth Suttle, Abigail Elise Swindoll, Robert William Tweedy, Haughey Donald Wallace, Katelyn Eshy Ware, Lauryn Asheigh Wheat and Tatiana Gisele Zamora.
Forrest Poplarville: Kirkland Davis Trahan.
Forrest Richton: Austin Cody McCardle.
Franklin Roxie: Brant Kelton Mullins.
George Lucedale: Colby Leo Charlton, Jordan Andrew Cochran, Brandi Chantel Cooley, Marco Antonio Diaz, Davis Scott Hicks, Claudia Mae Passeau and Amberly Christine Ray.
Greene Leakesville: David Michael Brantley, Jordan O'Neal Chapman, Matthew Quinn Erkhart, Cameron Alexander Graves, Kortney Lynn McArn and Jared Woullard.
Greene Lucedale: Charles Preston Hammonds, William Payton Nelsen, Mary Mackenzie Prentiss and Holly Anne Rouse.
Greene Richton: Darren Cade Brewer, Katy Lynn Clark, Teresa Louise Grantham, Aimee M Henderson, Jenna Daryn Hillman, Taylor DonAnne Meadows and Dawson Jean Lee Walley.
Greene State Line: Danyell Monique Lockhart.
Hancock Kiln: Pearlanna Cherelle Necaise.
Harrison Biloxi: Alexis Charles Galle.
Harrison Gulfport: Michael Anthony Wilker.
Harrison Long Beach: Elizabeth Kay Morrison.
Harrison Pass Christian: Madison Elizabeth Lafontaine.
Harrison Saucier: Dakota Noel Finerman.
Hinds Byram: Aysia Na'Tori Beacham.
Hinds Jackson: Leslie Leah Claypool, Keira Lamonshay King and Adrian Alberto Mondragon.
Hinds Utica: Daquanese Mashun Damper.
Holmes Lexington: Jinaya Lanae Ford.
Jackson Gautier: Emily Jade Riley.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Gabryele Alizabeth Battise and William Keith Briggs.
Jackson Vancleave: Bailee Chandler Hendon.
Jasper Bay Springs: Garrett Pace Brewer, Raychelle Antwanette Gammage, Jakeal Alexander Gavin, Tate Hurston James, Tina Nicole Laster, Bailee Elizabeth Loftin, Bryce Martin Shoemake and Madison Fenice Walker.
Jasper Heidelberg: Akebia Mekail Cooley, Ty'Rique TaShad Hartfield, Katazha N McCormick and Victoria LaShae McLaurin.
Jasper Laurel : Kaylynn Jay Barnes, Cameron Chance Sullivan and Aaron Dale Williams.
Jasper Louin: Brianda Blackwell, Abby Grace McNeil, Lauren Elizabeth Parker, Savannah Raye Sims and Lexus Co'Shuena Williams.
Jasper Paulding: Dontavioius Jaquar Porter.
Jasper Rose Hill: Jackson Daniel Boles.
Jasper Stringer: Kalyn Alexa Bales and Jana Carol Graham.
Jefferson Fayette: Camaury Markez Pierce and Xavier Alexander Pree.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Jessica Latoria Berry.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: Timothy Michael Dyess.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: David Cody Bryant, Patricia Alexis Daughdrill, Amber Breanne Graves, Randall Chandler Holloway, Valeska Ann Hoxie, Carter Allen Jones, John Ryan Lee, Madison Kathryn Miller, Aliyah Tamiah Patterson, Li'Terrance Hakeem Price and Sarah Elizabeth Sherman.
Jones Ellisville: Jhonna Abuyabor, Lindsey Carol Baker, Jacob Mathew Brady, Christina Lynn Breazeale, Mary Kathryne Broom, Blake Davis, Brittany LeAnne Dean, Cortland Stewart Goff, Jay Michael Hathorn, Kimberley Addlyn Hodges, Christopher John Hoodless, Tacora Monique Houston, Jasmine Grace Howard, Marlee Nicole Hunnell, Allie Taylor James, Chandon Alexander Johns, Richard Wesley Kirkwood, Tabitha Elise Knotts, Andrew Tyler Lack, Zachariah Daniel Livingston, Jason Cade Locklear, Grace Kelley McAlpin, Raven Semone McCormick, Anna Grace Mills, Sarita Lynn Mills, Mason James Morgan, Olen Luke Morgan, Corey Richard Motes, Jaymee Lannise Myrick, Ryan Alexander Nowell, Morgan Olivia Ottis, Katelyn Carol Parker, Jasper Sean Penton, Byron Thomas Pittman, Shellie Marie Roberts, Darrel Conner Roney, Lauryn Paige Ryals, Beverly Jill Smith, Savanah Ashlynn Smith, Sunni Jeriana Smith, Trinity Leann Stewart, Victoria Lauren Strickland, Joseph Bryson Sumrall, Richard Ethan Tisdale, Anna Grace Walters, Bret Alexander Wheat, Cheyenne Adahlia Wheat, Ashlynn Taylor Whitehead and Cathrynn Elizabeth Williams.
Jones Hattiesburg: Bryars Alexander Allen.
Jones Heidelberg: Cheyenne Mackenzie Harris, Gabriella Steve and Sheena L Sumrall.
Jones Laurel: Wali Saleem Abdullah-Haqq, Latoya Diane Allenm, Koeisha LaSheer Arrington, Tiffany Danyale Barnes, Elizabeth Paige Beard, Sarah Rachel Beasley, Taylor Dawn Blackburn, Madisyn Layne Blackwell, Hannah Elise Boone, Thomas E Brown, Kaleigh Elizabeth Byrd, Eric L Carson, Benjamin Gray Chancellor, Aimon Bradley Chisholm, James William Hiram Corley, Kelly Nicole Craft, Peyton Cole Craven, Samuel Brock Culpepper, Seth Brian Dawson, Armand Maurice Deniakos, DanielaMaire Deviney, Zachary Gabriel Di Mauro, Brody David Doggett, Kaianna Marie Donato, Jonathan Mason Dry, Kailyn Gabrielle Dukes, Linda Mercedes Echenique, Raven D Evans, Tristan Isaiah Garrett, Joseph Sean Gilliam, Ashlynn R Giovengo, Sarah Lauren Hancock, Melissa Camille Hankins, Keya Arlexus Vonshe' Hardy, Kepley Malachi Harrison, Lauryn Ashley Heidelberg, Mason Arthur Carl Hennis, Bryson Lott Hodge, MacKenzie Leigh Jordan, Paula Ann Landrum, Kelsie Amanda Lawson,
Billy Ra'keefe Magee, Taylor Elizabeth Manning, Ashley Nicole Maxcey, Conner Edward McLeod, Hunter Luis Melendez, Jonathan Thomas Mercer, Jessica Lauren Moffett, Zykeaira Akia Page, Katelynn McKenzie Perry, Taylor Victoria Pippin, Jana Lynn Pitts, Trista S Pruitt, Dustin Hunter Rasberry, John-Thomas Skyler Reeves, Bethany Carol Rigdon, Dillon Aust Rustin, Julie Darlene Sanford, James Hunter Sims, Jacob Robert Jerome Smith, John Austin Smith, A'mya M Stevens, Abigayle Layne Strickland, Brandon Paul Stringer, Anthony Blake Stringfellow, Daniel Martin Tanious, Amber Kristen Thompson, Kalley Danielle Tolbert, Bailey Christine Touchstone, Deven Eugene Ulmer, Legend Allen Waldrup, Christina Dawn Welch, JaMarcus Trayveon White, Ahlam Nabil Yahya and Amanda Taylor Yingling.
Jones Moselle: Ericca Sheyanne Bounds, Taylor Ayn Martin, Dillon Ray McMullan, Taylor Danielle Patterson, Lizbeth Sanchez Paz, Abbigayle Frank Withers and Gabby Grace Yelverton.
Jones Ovett: Lacey Nicole Cone, Aubrey Dannah Phillips, Brandon C Walters and Tanner McCoy Walters.
Jones Sandersville: Robert Kimble Hudson.
Jones Seminary: Denton Henry Bushman and Jimmie Chase Jordan.
Jones Soso: Lauren Elizabeth Flynt, Peyton Scott Flynt, Sara Ashlee Graves, Amanda Katelyn Grice, Tyler Alan Jones, Priscilla Nicole Mata, Bryce Alivia Mcmullan, Zyion Rashad Pittman, Jason Charles Williams, Basilio H Yanez and Jose A Yanez.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Shelby LeeAnne Barrett, Bryce Dale Bullock, Grayson Maxwell Burge, Briana Laura Burton, Cace Elizabeth Claverie, Tatum Camilla Crampton, Alexus Chanel Floyd, Herbert Kendall Girtley, Allie Rae Harvey, Sariah Aundreya Knight, Connor Louis Kubicki, Meagan Selene Langan, Grace-Marie Antoinette Lindsey, Jonah Neal McCarty, Paige Elizabeth McCullough, Katelyn Ashleigh McDaniel, Meredith Louise Monroe, Luke C Prach, Kirsten Ann Risk, Dustin Cody Rogers, Larry Thomas Schouder, Abby McGail Smith, Emilie McKenzie Stansell, William Edward Sullivan, Kimberly Brooks-Trosclair, Shaneice Tatiana Wade, Cassandra Kay Warden, Kameara Mashea Whitlock, Jordan
Shea Wilkinson and Zachary Russell Williams.
Lamar Purvis: Makenzie Alyssa Baker, Frankie Dylon Chisholm, Pamela LeAnn Hall, William Tyler Howell, Della Katherine Jones, Kaitlin Elizabeth Jones, Nathan Estus Lott, Mekennah Grace Perkins and Sage Mikel Touchstone.
Lamar Sumrall: Mollie Claire Aultman, Anthony Blake Blackwell, Holleigh Alyn Brock, Kayla Marie Broome, Whitney Michelle Cox, Tyler Kenzie Foles, Evan Luke Miller, Maria Lean Russell and Samuel Robert Williamson.
Lauderdale Collinsville: Hunter Ashland Eldridge and Jacob Andrew Mason.
Lauderdale Meridian: Reco Cole, David M McCoy and Alana Marshae Ruffin.
Lawrence New Hebron: Tia Marchae Tyler.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Faith Ganbrel Lewis.
Lawrence Sontag: Danielle Trene Sutton.
Leake Carthage: Shantasia Miyana Davis and Elijah Deshawn Harris.
Lee Mooreville: Hallie Marienda Donald and Shelbie Madison Phillips.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Keneisha Quyshaundria Brotherns and Alexis Brianna Jackson.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Jana Alexis Nations.
Lowndes Columbus: Sara Anne Sadler.
Lowndes Crawford: Casey James Smith.
Madison Canton: Laura Peyton Trammell.
Madison Flora: Talarya I.Jones.
Madison Madison: Hayley Michelle Jackson.
Madison Pickens: Taneya Tatyana Enoch.
Marion Columbia: Camillia Nicole McCraw, Takidrea Kristiana Moses, Anquinet Monsha Pittman, Katie Leigh Raybourn, James Michael Reagan, Kaelin Elizabeth Vegas and Tanner Cole Williams.
Marion Foxworth: John Brent Mitchell.
Monroe Amory: Immanuel Devon Jones.
Newton Decatur: Jaada Harris.
Newton Union: Jazarria Beyonce Russell.
Pearl River Carriere: Salvador Antonio Morales.
Pearl River Picayune: Eria Charisse Omeara, Michaela-Jean Gerea Waters and Sara Marie Williams.
Pearl River Poplarville: Jill Bennett Hudnall and Derrick Torell Travis.
Perry Beaumont: Michael Ethan Cooley.
Perry McLain: Paige Ayaniah Fairley.
Perry New Augusta: Hailey Michelle Conway and Tyler Terrell Eckford.
Perry Petal: Camri Brooke Blalock, David Franklin Byrd and Chyanne Chayce Jackson.
Perry Richton: Adam Stanton Backstrom, Terry Ren Carter, Edward Hayden Cowart, Faith Amanda Davis, Anna Elizabeth Draughn, Micah Daniel Nowell, Christopher Kaden Perry, Keslyn Brenna Phillips, Taylor Gaile Pittman, Kolby Joseph Walley, Nataurean Jamier Tyreese Watts and Kristin Faith Williford.
Pike Summit: Jacob Cyrus Johnson and Jamie Claire Taylor.
Rankin Brandon: Katelyn Madison Burnette, Victoria A Carter, Faith Michelle Denton, Andrew Tompkins Hill, Melissa Shelby James, Christian Sherea Millwood and Courtney Allysa Sims.
Rankin Florence: Cody Bryan Jacob Courtney.
Rankin Flowood: Addison Kirk Parker.
Rankin Mendenhall: Kelly Madison Ponder.
Rankin Pearl: Kristi Danielle Bishop.
Rankin Pearl: Haleigh Renee' Fitzgerald.
Scott Morton: Maybelin Eunice Lopez.
Simpson Braxton: Joshua Allen Freels.
Simpson Magee: Waters Carter Adkins, Elecia Janaysa Campbell, Taylor Anne Gates, Owen Scott McCool, Shamaia Monshae Norwood, Kyle Andrew Russell, Myrtis Lee Smith and Alexis Keonna Taylor.
Simpson Mendenhall: Logan Bryant Chapman, Jenny Marie Deal, Megan L Fewell, Ella Rene Gibson and Jonah Leandre Sterling.
Simpson Pinola: Jeffery Thomas Kennedy and Ja'Kayla Vaniece Stringer.
Smith Forest: Anna Rose Strickland.
Smith Louin: Douglas Dakota Stringer.
Smith Magee: Rush Bryant Blackwell and Madison Taylor Bryant.
Smith Mize: Joshua Heath Blakeney, Kennedy Faith Bryant, Ashlyn Suzanne Bynumm, Emma Kate Easterling, Alexander Paul Little, Kaylee Elizabeth Luckey and Kristopher Bailey McGill.
Smith Mount Olive: Caroline Elizabeth Herring, Colton Stanley Knight and Lakyn Lee-Ann Welborn.
Smith Raleigh: Brittany Faith Breland, William Travis Bunyard, Nkerra Breeon Burkett, Kelsey Nicole Hamilton, Deondra RiChan Hollis, Abby Breann Lillie, Dakota Hunter Malone, Austin Gilbert Murillo, Dalton Paul Reulet and David A Wallace.
Smith Stringer: Joshua Adam Dixon.
Smith Taylorsville: Alexis Makelia Booth, Zandra Renee Brown, Mattie Elizabeth Ford, Anna Marie Gilpin, Kristin Brooke Holder, Kadasia Desirae Keyes, Emily Joy McLaurin, Kiara Nyasia McNair, Shannon Monique Nicholson, Andrea Norris and Owen Robert Tolar.
Stone Wiggins: Kolby D'arius Willis.
Union New Albany: Jatyjia Clarice Jones.
Walthall Kokomo: Logan Mark Anthony.
Walthall Tylertown: Cynthia Elizabeth Anders, Rebecca Ann Henning and Jada Gabrielle Holmes.
Warren Vicksburg: Gregory T Hayden, Roderick Deone Montay Hicks and Anna-Claire Elizabeth McKellar.
Wayne Buckatunna: Alexander Kyle Dailey, Holly Lane Stevens and Knija Eriayana Russell.
Wayne Shubuta: Lauryn Paige Loper and Jonah Colton Roberts.
Wayne State Line: Amber Avionna Davis, Hayden Scott Revette and Emily Mae Scarbrough.
Wayne Waynesboro: Leemyah S Blakely, Hannah Courtney Brewer, Haley Mariah Clark, Alexandria Antoinette Crane, Jerrika Artese Davis, Kaylee Breanna Davis, Currionte Key'Shun Evans, Mya Nicole Everett, LaShandra Shantell Glover, Claire Elizabeth Gordon, Savannah Alexis Griffin, Crystalyn
DeAngelas Harris, Billy Ray Harrison, Brody Paul Hebert, Bryce Kendrick Hill, James Bryant Hoze, Nartasha Monae Johnson, Shamartae Earnicia Jones, Patric James Langley, Tammie Corrina Lofton, Taylor Anne McCoy, Tyriona Donyae McGrew, Levi Harold McLain, Cecil Scott Miller, Logan Ray Miller, Ariel Jade Mills, Shamekia LaSha Pacley, Ross Alexander Parker, Gilneshiakee Pope, Justin
Kevonte Powe, Ethan Thomas Rigney, Makenzie Nicole Riley, Maranda Kaye Thomas, Lauren Tyler Waites, Stephanie May Waites, Carly BrianaWalker, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Walley and Laiklyn Simone Yeager.
Wilkinson Centreville: Raineshia Symone Hunt.
Wilkinson Woodville: Colby Jarrell Dorsey.
