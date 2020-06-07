Jones College has announced the 2020 spring semester honor roll scholars. Full-time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List: 4.0; Dean’s List: 3.99-3.5: Faculty List: 3.49-3.0.
President’s List
London, England: Lucy Critchell.
Chatom, AL: Daniel Ryan Beech.
Pensacola, FL: Blessing Leanne Kirk.
Santa Rosa Beach, FL: Gabreil Fulton.
Abita Springs, LA: Chantel Brooke Schurr.
Amite Liberty: Krimel Bernard Chandler.
Clarke Enterprise: Sarah Renee Fury, Carleigh Leann Murray and Caleb Phillips.
Clarke Meridian: Alexa B Hagwood and Grace Caroline Leder.
Clarke Quitman: Tyrikus Germaine Hayes.
Clarke Stonewall: Nathaniel Gregory Smith.
Covington Collins: Juwan Mandozer Barnes, Joseph William Daley, Layton Hudson, Debra Ann Magee, Roy Lee McLaurin, Elizabeth Hope McNair and Andrea Mechelle Routon.
Covington Mt Olive: Seth Evan Ellis, Julian Alexander Graves, Olivia Blakeley Hitt, Jason Scott Powell, Terence J Rivere.
Covington Seminary: Savannah Gail Anglin, Chelsey Marie Craft, Katherine Hailey Davis, Lydia Margaret Deaton, Ethan Corey Ingram, Jeffrey Eugene Ladnier, Hannah Elizabeth Sorto and Kaitlyn J Windham.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Brandon Lyle Brown, Richard Allan Downing, Dania Yariela Cervantes Linares, Griffin Davis Cheatham, Samuel Perry Jarman, Jared Benton McRaney, Matikia M Pittman and Derranijah Da'yunna Smith.
Forrest Petal: Abigail Posey Bullock, James M Denning, Matthew Acie Dodd, Aimee Colleen Green, Sydney Alyn Hall, Donavan Blake Hinton, Julia Grace Hinton, Daniel Allen Hopkins, Catherine Elizabeth Hunter, Nathaniel Clayton King, Nicholas Jarod May, Eden Brooke Murphy, Josie Sinclaire Pahlman, Kevin Ray Parkin, Rachelle Lauren Powe, Robbie Nicole Roles, Steven Thomas Sly, Stephanie Dinah Smith and Kirkland Davis Trahan.
George Lucedale: Isaac T Burns, William Henry Chisholm, Lauryn Elizabeth Jemison and Kyla Olivia Pipkins.
Greene Leakesville: McKay Lee Sue Bray, Joshua Ryan Cook, Lakyn M Edwards, Shania Renee Harvison, Wesley Ray Harvison, Dustin Phillip Jenkins, Da'rell Jerome Johnson, Ian P Lunsford, Anna Marie McDonald, Luke David McMurphy and Madison Paris Pierce.
Greene Richton: Ethan Lane Brewer, Wesley T Byrd, Jenna Daryn Hillman, Dalton Quade Jenkins, Caelen Ashley Rose Smith, Joshua Hewitt Thurman and Cameron Mackenzie Walley.
Greene State Line: Kayla Jelecia White.
Hancock Waveland: Taryn May Miller.
Harrison Biloxi: Sierra Brooke McLeod.
Harrison Gulfport: Matthew Blake Sonnier Johnson.
Harrison Long Beach: Alexis Shea Wilson.
Harrison Pass Christian: Madison Elizabeth Lafontaine.
Harrison Saucier: Emily G Callender and Haley Taylor Cox.
Hinds Clinton: Caitlyn Jenae Dungee.
Jackson Gautier: Peyton Bradley Pound and Emily Jade Riley.
Jackson Moss Point: LaMiracle GaBrielle Sims.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Christopher Donevan Duncan.
Jackson Vancleave: Stori Adison Endt.
Jasper Bay Springs: Rondaisha Winshay Henry, James Patrick Hinton, Jada Marissa King, Jazmin MiCa King, William Douglas King, Brooklyn Denise Odom, Tabitha Anne Stevens, Jesse Travis White and Kelvin Demond Thigpen.
Jasper Heidelberg: Mallory J Gilbert, Kravian Le'Ann Gillum, William Hayes, Shantoni Okeirah Jones, Johnathan Tywan Strickland.
Jasper Louin: Kezia Alexus Herring and Christopher Tate McNeil.
Jasper Rose Hill: Samantha Lauren Bishop and Johnathan Jamal Richardson.
Jasper Stringer: Kalyn Alexa Bales, Maury Dashun Benoman, Mikyla Anna Hancock, Ashley Helen Parker and Jacob Stanley Phillips.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Jason Marshall Hinton.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Hanna F Lee, Ean Nathaniel Pincus and Sedrick D White.
Jones Ellisville: Kennedy Leigh Anderson, Molly Elene Atchison, Amanda Leigh Boleware, Heidi Christine Boot, Thomas Franklin Buckley, Jordan Nicole Butler, Stephanie Guadalupe Cazares-Valdez, Amanda Craddock Clark, Beverly Pilgrim Clark, Ashton Cade Culpepper, Lydia Katherine Dees, Luther Andrew Thompson, Sherry Shaffer Farmer, Anna Grace Gieger, Cortland Stewart Goff, Meagan Elizabeth Hanna, Sarah Denise Havard, Bethany Ann Hayes, Roby Taylor Hebert, Catie Brianne Hill, Houston Forest Johnston, Annamarie Elizabeth Kirkwood, Makensi R McCraw, Julia Cherish McNeill, Keosha La'daija Miranda, Carlee Bess Nations, Ja'marious Raeshaun Odom, Christian Lee Pruitt, Vontavious Ramon Pruitt, Thomas David Rose, Sarah I Runnels, Brittney Nicole Sanderson, Joshua Caleb Saucier, Carrieanne Doolittle Scidmore, Anna Caroline Smith, Ashlynn Taylor Whitehead and Amanda Renee Yingling.
Jones Laurel: Ina Lynn Beech, Haden Boyd, Desiree Makayla Brunty, Annabelle Grace Bryant, Rachel Kathryn Bryant, Bobby Alan Buckalew, Jessie Elaine Cameron, Jacob Christian Carter, Samford Timothy Cochran, Dakeiya T Cooley, Tracie Diane Crumbley, Laken Brianna Daniels, Brittney S Darbonne, Derra Maylen Dry, Yesenia Balcazar Estrada, Araceli Marie Figueroa, Kaneisha Dionne Fortenberry, Madison A Gieger, Colson Roberts Harris, Kaitlyn Alyse Hearn, Jacob William Holifield, Marley K Hoover, Faith Carolina Houston, Cathleen Amelia Hunt, Sara Beth Johnson, Brianna Yumani Jones, Vivian Lam, Haleigh Michelle Kerwath, Laurie L Langley, Alyse R Lunsford, Hunter Eugene Mason, Adison Lane Mauldin, Wilicia Kelly McClendon, Tommy John Mellow, Dajah Jalees Miller, Robin K Moody, James Halcyon Morgan, Sarah A Norris, Lizbeth M Olivares, Luis M Olivares, Yvanna De Los Angeles Paez Mendez, Lauran Rajean Page, Amy Diane Patrick, Clifton Hollis Pitts, Cameron B Pruitt, Julia Mary Ann Rayner, Danielle LaShae Schrimpshire, Madison Lane Shoemake, James Hunter Sims, Michael Isaiah Smith, Sierra Katelyn Soto, Abigayle Layne Strickland, Lauren Grace Thompson, Jacob Hayes Thurman, Reagan Hope Todd, Michael Rodney Tolbert, Kristin Amanda Tucker, Treveon Ty'shawn Wallace, Kiwauna Jonice Washington, Shelby Laken Welborn and Ashley Elizabeth Wilson.
Jones Moselle: Sarah Michelle Brownlee, Nadalyn Grace Cluff and Lindsey Nicole Patterson.
Jones Ovett: Hollie Grace Brooks, Alex Jacob Lee and Brandon Austin-Wayne Mobbs.
Jones Sandersville: Kristopher Allen Holifield.
Jones Soso: Maggie Byrd, River Cade Howell, Aaron Bradford Powell and Trista Cashay Rogers.
Jones Taylorsville: Anna Margaret Polk Kilgore.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Brittany N Easterling, Whitney Aileen Fuqua, Tanner Daniel Grantham, Juliet Olivia Lashley, Evan Isaiah Lewis, Christa Annette Lott, Caedon Byron Malone, Nicos D Martin, Patrick D Morgan, Noah Vance Pickering, and Thomas Tanner Woolbright.
Lamar Purvis: Haley D McCray, Madison Joy Morton, Cassi Lynn Smith, Reagan Hope Taylor, Lydia Claire Ward and Lauren Elise Williamson.
Lamar Seminary: Alexis Danielle Boyle.
Lamar Sumrall: Brittany Marie Armstrong, Davis A. Criddle, Kelsey Denise Dyess, Samuel Colton Jones, Brianna Nicole Morgan and Felisha Sarah Leann Reynolds.
Lauderdale Collinsville: Kameron Brantley Partridge.
Lauderdale Meridian: Jolynn Marie Schweppe.
Lawrence Monticello: Rebecca Jamison Speights.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Faith Ganbrel Lewis and Emyra Nicole Madison.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Jana Alexis Nations and Katherine Lejeune Wallace.
Madison Canton: Hunter G Jenkins.
Madison Madison: Zachary Aaron Diaz, Murray Roberts Hutchinson, Anna Marie Jones, Meredith Grace Jones and Peyton Michael Wilbanks.
Madison Pickens: Taneya Tatyana Enoch.
Marion Columbia: Hayden Glynn Graves.
Marion Foxworth: Amanda Marie Bozeman, Kelsey Loridia Gaudet, Katelyn Marie McKenzie and Aaron Daniel Thomas.
Marion Sandy Hook: Jamaz Deonte Peters.
Newton Hickory: Kamryn Elizabeth Rodriguez.
Newton Newton: Aeronney Jacinda Sharee Berry and Chloe Katherine Rigdon.
Perry Beaumont: Ja'Lin Kynsi Coaker.
Perry Brooklyn: Lexie Gabrielle McDaniel.
Perry New Augusta: Jamie Tamia Ramsey.
Perry Petal: Aaron Dakota Bazor, Christopher Lane Ratliff and Reagan Bryanna Verret
Perry Richton: Zoe Noel Clark, Luis Isaac Jimenez, Jakob Dakota Jones, Allie Marie Kittrell, Justin L Kittrell, Shelby Ann McCardle, Hannah Faith Prentiss, Nash Dwayne Thompson, Kolby Joseph Walley, Allison Brooke Wigley and Brittany Alexis Williford.
Pike McComb: Stephen Gage Harbour.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Allyson Brooke Chism.
Rankin Brandon: Ashley Louise Allen, Wilson Matthew Burke, James Thomas McWilliams and Peyton Nye Ratcliff.
Rankin Pearl: Anna Carol Crane, Troy Stephen Hilton, Hannah Nicole Pitts and Lauren Nicole Pope.
Rankin Pelahatchie: Macey Alexandria Tullos.
Simpson Magee: Isaiah Vincent Chapman, Robert Keton Cockrell, Grant Gerald Garner, Ryan Wesley Welch.
Simpson Mendenhall: Nathan Mitchell Abernathy, Kaitlyn Grace Martin and Kaitlyn Bree Speed.
Simpson Mount Olive: Josie Faith Russell.
Smith Louin: Harley Austin McCarter.
Smith Magee: Aubrey James Price.
Smith Mize: Vanessa Michele Emanuel, Ashleigh Elizabeth Michelle Gunter, Hayley Leann Nowlin, Haley Rae Workman.
Smith Mount Olive: Landon Luke Malley.
Smith Raleigh: Bree L Boykin, Garrett Miller Bradshaw, Braxton M Burkett, Kaylyn Summer McKinney, Josie Sarah McMullan, Solomon Shakeim Page and John Robert Sorey.
Smith Taylorsville: Alyssa Dawn Adrion, Raygen Cambrie Keyes, Collin Lee Nelson, Anna Rose Strickland and Janna P Swanner.
Stone Perkinston: Raylen Alison Blackwell.
Union New Albany: Jatyjia Clarice Jones.
Walthall Tylertown: Harrison Tanner Hartzog and Rebecca Ann Henning.
Warren Vicksburg: Reed Washburn Buys, Alston Lamar Harris and Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar.
Washington Leland: Skylar Mackenzie Gentry.
Wayne Buckatunna: Brittney Nicole Hinton and Wraz Edward Smith.
Wayne Shubuta: Jakob Michael Lott.
Wayne Shubuta: Jonah Colton Roberts and Melissa Rachelle Williams.
Wayne State Line: Larry G Mills and Sydney Kiera Storm James.
Wayne Waynesboro: Sharityn Isabella Beasley, Layne Marie Boykin, Rylee G Brabham, Hannah Courtney Brewer, Hannah Faith Burke, Brenna Autumn Chain, Rebekah Hope Clark, Gladys E Crist, Kelbyn Reisce Floyd, Jalyn Victoria Freeman, Tyriona Donyae McGrew, Josias Reyes Parra, Lexus D'Anne Pitts, Ricky Hunter Simmons and Maranda Kaye Thomas.
Wilkinson Crosby: Forrest Sawyer Campbell.
Yazoo Yazoo City: Zakedria N Langston.
Jones College Honor Roll Spring 2020
Dean’s List
Buenos Aires Argentina: Gaspar Gabriel Meda.
Derry Ireland: Rachel Catherine Louise Barnaby.
Whitley Bay, United Kingdom: Callum Scott Harley.
Butler, Alabama: Cryslynn Brooke Boman.
Jasper, Alabama: Kayla Jean Gilley.
Millry, Alabama: David Jason Moorer.
Mobile, Alabama: Ashton Deltrame Webster.
Bexley, Ohio: William Henry Brotherton.
Hammond, Louisiana: Basiel Williams.
Walker, Louisiana: Bart Lane Thomas.
Adams Natchez: Linton Dequan Fitzgerald and Adam Christopher Phillips.
Amite Gloster: Troy Steven Leiva.
Bolivar Cleveland: Kashareya Tashay Funches.
Clarke Enterprise: Emily Grace Brewster, Macy Claire Culbreth, Jonathan Matthew Killian, Ashlyn Bailey Redmond and Colton Lee Whitaker.
Clarke Meridian: Rayia Victoria Bilello, Allah Eliza Dearman and Hannah Elizabeth Lillis.
Clarke Quitman: Karmen Ashley Davidson, Levi Holden Myrick, Ellisa Renee Patrick and Amber Lee Sisson.
Clarke Shubuta: Ka'Lisha Charnette Carter, William Dasean Edwards and Shamatia Mountrice Harris.
Clarke Stonewall: Ray Charles Williams.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Jaqavius Marquez Yates.
Copiah Hazlehurst: Jasminique Jones.
Covington Collins: Brooklyn Hope Ainsworth, Adara Paige Davis, William Morgan Fortenberry, Mar'ques Ontario McLaurin, Orlandus Markel McLaurin, Alyssa Gale Sanford, Haley Mckenzie Sanford, Taylor Brook Smith and Madison Larisa Weary.
Covington Mount Olive: Huyen Dang, Gracie Jacquline Ingram, Loren Colleen Jones, Nadia Janice Mangrum, Cory Maurice McDonald, Haskel Walter Sellers and Ashlyn Michelle Thurman.
Covington Seminary: William Christopher Broome, Jackson Ellis Bryant, Lauren Ashlyn Bullock, Samantha Paige Hawkins, Hannah Faith Kirby, Heather L Sorto and Savannah Reann Thompson.
Covington Sumrall: Ashton Taylor May.
Desoto Southaven: Katherine Sterling James.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Nellie Boone Arrington, Elaine Wilkins Barnes, Joseph Lane Blackwell, Shelby Brooke Caraway, Isaiah Samuel Clark, Kelcie Marie Crane, Krutik Rakeshkumar Desai, Eddie Jabayass Eaton, Melissa Ann Evans, Hannah Bethany Gagliano, Jordan Michael Hetrick, Mackenley Rose Loveless, Amber Nicole Moore, John Parker Nix, Kelly Renee Odom, Iyanna B Parker, Angela Maria Picarella, Samuel Edward Pineda, Landon Clay Rascoe, Kedric A Reese, Abigayle Kate Sawyer and Anora C Walper.
Forrest Petal: Christopher David Barnes, Bailey Drew Blanton, Ashley Kaitlyn Fairley, Rafael Javier Feliciano, Jenna Rose Fisher, Jordan R Giles, Kaitlyn Leighann Graham, Jordyn Jackson Sydney, Alexandra Jolly, Jayla Patrice Keyes, Kyra Moneke Lampley, Madison Magee, Karmen Myree McNatt, Michael Riley Mitchell, Richard Myles Mooney, Alexander Lamar Nelson, Madelyn Nicole Pace, Hayli Grace Pearce, Erin Virginia Perry, Sydnee Aliese Magnolia Sanford, Kaylie Michelle Shepherd, Aaron Ross Strahan, Sarah Elizabeth Suttle, Haughey Donald Wallace, Justin Tate Warren and Leah Kate Williamson.
Forrest Purvis: Jordan Leigh Boss and Roman Massey.
Franklin Meadville: Kenteriunna Nykia Hunt.
Franklin Roxie: Brant Kelton Mullins.
George Lucedale: Ollia Danielle Boykin, Hannah Carol Brockway, Jordan Andrew Cochran, Allison Lauralee Gibson, Sydney Layne Goff, Joshua Dwight Havard, Alexus Paige Hodges, Cecily Madison Holliman, Grace Anne Holloman, Logan Spencer Howell, Jonathan Lorenzo, Ashley Alexis McLeod, Vannesa Pascual, Olivia Carol Simpson, James Hayes Temple and Jenesi Lhyn Via.
Greene Leakesville: Pamela Bradley Anderson, Justis Grant Casey, Brent Taylor Dearman, Alex Christopher Henderson, Lakyn D Henderson, Dariyel D Johnson, Jala Isabell McArn, Anna Grace Pierce and Garrett Walker West.
Greene Lucedale: Jasmine Marie Rushing.
Greene McLain: Jakeal Deshae Griffin.
Greene Neely: Emily Williams Smith.
Greene Richton: Madison Mckenzie Noel Ashley, Heather Denise Brewer, Aidan Walker Byrd, Nicholas Bailey Hammonds, April Jeanette Henderson, Emilee Michelle Henderson, Ciera Darlene Lightsey, Hallie Morgan Meadows, Micah DonAnne Meadows, Taylor DonAnne Meadows, Kaelyn Danielle Smith, Kinley Michelle Thornton and Erin Faith Yonce.
Greene State Line: Danyell Monique Lockhart and Harley Dalen McLain.
Hancock Waveland: Garret Michael Langrell.
Harrison Biloxi: Richard Logan Pippen and Alyssa Kaylee Webb.
Harrison Long Beach: Ashlyn Nicole Brady.
Harrison Saucier: Logan Hunter Terwilliger.
Hinds Jackson: Caleb Breon Harris, Keira Lamonshay King and Danielle Shirley Viljoen.
Jackson Gautier: Preston Scott Creel.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Erica Delane Williams.
Jackson Vancleave: Anna Claire Besse, Lauren Elizabeth Clark and Ethan Tyler Poole.
Jasper Bay Springs: Abigail Allyce Campbell and Shelby Rhiann Doolittle and Taylor Shane Thornton.
Jasper Heidelberg: Michaela Joi Caraway, Gunter G Collins, Jamarcus Deshun Cooley, Tiffaney Leigh Gambrell, Katelyn Stewart Green, Elenora Jackson, Victoria LaShae McLaurin and Keyasha Ajoi McDonald.
Jasper Hickory: Laurie K Dear.
Jasper Laurel : Brinley Catherine Bullock, Tammy Lynn Chisholm, Brennen Clark Green and Bailey Nicole Hill.
Jasper Louin: Abby Grace McNeil, Lauren Elizabeth Parker and Gracie Lea White.
Jasper Paulding: Alacia Monez Lofton and Samantha Monay Lofton.
Jasper Shubuta: Katelyn Brooke Tolbert.
Jasper Stringer: Christian Scott Ansley, Alexis Breann Cook, Jennifer Holt King and Andrew Wade Nix.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Tatyana Aaliyah Magee, Cynthia Rodriguez and Kyesha Kwanita Varnado.
Jefferson Davis Mt Olive: William Dalton Magee.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Jordan Renee Anderson, Amber Breanne Graves, John Ryan Lee and Daniel J Magee.
Jefferson Davis Sumrall: Carlos Raul Marin.
Jones Ellisville: Kaitlin Wina Adams, Itai Allen, Erin Lee Biglane, Mark A Broom, Mary Kathryne Broom, Drew Christopher Carmical, Justin James Collum, Darby Katelynn Cooley, Jackson Everett Delk, Victoria Leigh Ellis, Rylee Elizabeth Gavin, Peyton James Griffin, Carolyn Langley Holifield, Allie Taylor James, Whitney Simone Kirksey, Charles Barrett Knox, Dylan Thomas Meeks, Marley K Mixon, Ethan Cade Morris, Christy Naomi Parish, Katelyn Carol Parker, Samuel Wayne Parker, Sarah Amanda Phelps, Byron Thomas Pittman, Perri Allyson Purvis, Laikyn Richelle Rizzo, Josie Caitlin Robertson, Griselda Ojeda Ruiz, Gavin Christopher Shows, Austin Craig Smith, Cade Nathaniel Suber, Ana C Sylvester, Jessie Nicole Tisdale, Lauren Kay Walters, Dallas Kellie Williamson and Charles Joseph Zickus.
Jones Hattiesburg: Rhian Alayne Keyes.
Jones Heidelberg: Autumn Broadhead, Savannah Lynn Sumrall and Hannah Elizabeth Mattison.
Jones Laurel: Olivia R Adkins, Carolyn Grace Barlow, Christopher Ray Beasley, Josie Gabriel Alisse Bonner, Anna Jewel Bookout, Jahmeka Sahara Boyd, Joshua Longhui Breckenridge, Thomas E Brown, Hannah G Byrd, Samuel Brock Culpepper, Shayla Emily Davis, Tekyra Dean, Daniela Maire Deviney, Reagan Danielle Dukes, Alyssa Claire Ezell, Kayla Brooke Fitzgerald, Jacob Aaron Fulcher, Destiny D Gandy, Jessica M Gardner, Alyssa Grace Garick, Kimberly Genihea Gavin, Joseph Sean Gilliam, Katherine Elizabeth Gomez, Emily A Harrelson, Joseph Wayne Harrison, Amanda Aileen Haycraft, Slater Tobias Herd, Slade C Hicks, Carley Makena Hill, Andrew Steven Hodge, Bryson Lott Hodge, Dixie Lei Hodges, Madison Nicole Hoffman, Riley Makae Holifield, Samantha Caitlin Holifield, Meagan E Hudson, Brittani Coleman Hutto, Trevor Reid Ishee, Mallory Reann Jarreau, Madison Kate Johnson, Rivers E Johnson, Halie Morgan Jones, Kennedy Hope Jordan, Dalton Shawn Lapeyrouse, Jacob Gabriel Ledet, Charles Christopher Loftin, Brock David Martin, Jakob Anthony Martinez, Jordan Kade Matthews, Skylar Tyshae McCann, Jacob Alan McCraw, Roxanne Twila McDonald, Sarah Marie McMillan, Samuel Thomas Mitchell, Victoria L. Mitchell, Jessica Lauren Moffett, Joanna Ni, Jeffrey Mantrel Payton, Katelynn McKenzie Perry, Jacob Christopher Phillips, Cody Jasper Pitts, Kaitlyn A Pruitt, Dustin Hunter Rasberry, Gwendolyn LaTrese Rowzee, Jakarta Kyannah Ruffin, Alyssa Kaitlyn Scott, Levino Shakur Sims, Josarah A Slover, Christen Delilah Josephine Smith, Holly Reece Smith, Jakob Todd Smith, Jarrett Nathaniel Stephens, Anthony Blake Stringfellow, Connor Lee Sullivan, Ashley Breann Sumrall, Shelbi A Sumrall, Nathan Jackson Taylor, Danielle Marie Thames, Matthew Wade Waldrup, Bailee Ann Walters, Erin Leann Walters, Leslie Katelyn Walters, Rebekah Madison Walters, Michael Craig Waltman, Emily Leann Welch, Melvin Malyk Windham and Mireya Yepes.
Jones Moselle: Haley Brett Bounds, Nathaniel Allen Hatton, Endia Deness Holliday, Magen Erica McDurmond, Taylor Danielle Patterson, Anna Grace Reed, Bonner P Welch, Victoria L Wilks, Daniel Lawrence Windham and Abbigayle Frank Withers.
Jones Ovett: Katlynn Nicole Allen, Raegan Elaine Jones, Aubrey Dannah Phillips and Alexis Nicole Walters.
Jones Richton: Kelsey Nicole Malone.
Jones Seminary: James Derek Mann, Madison Chay Matthew, Carly Rae Rosser and Leah D Smith.
Jones Soso: Alexis Annette Brewer, Bailee Elizabeth Bynum, Conner D Coleman, Sarrah Anne Der-Ballout, Mason Ronald Gavin, Priscilla Nicole Mata, Hunter Reed Parish, Abbigail A Williams, Kristiona Lynn Williams and Jose A Yanez.
Jones Trussville: Katie Elizabeth Adkins.
Kemper Porterville: Shelena Matrice Benamon.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Shelby LeeAnne Barrett, Tkeymah Meosha Berry, James Reeves Bryant, Joseph William Bullock, Grayson Maxwell Burge, Ethan G Cummins, Ana Karely Flores, Herbert Kendall Girtley, Jose Gracia, Hayden Edward Howington, Hannah Lindsey Laird, Zachary Michael Lepore, Johnny Oneal Magee, Sara Isabel Martinez, Charlotte Faye Miller, Trina Marie Moore, David Smith Motter, Adam Lane Stone, Chandler Nelson White and Andrew Hunter Wu.
Lamar Purvis: Destiny Charee Breland, Otoniel Hernandez, Emily Bridgitte Matherne, Mekennah Grace Perkins and Cecil Slade Smith.
Lamar Sumrall: Madison Anne Bass, Anthony Blake Blackwell, Brandon Austin Broome, Alan Leonard Calhoun, Kelsey Layne Cox, Laken Marie Kilsby, Peyton O King, Tanner Jeffrey Morgan, Courtney Lashae Musgrove and Maria Lean Russell.
Lauderdale Bailey: Jada Lauren Smith.
Lauderdale Meridian: Zachary Kyle Flaskamp, Lauren Elizabeth Fowler, Elizabeth Renea Hughes and Ebony Jones.
Lawrence Monticello: Gabrielle Honesty Dixon, Mary Elizabeth Howell, Alannah M Pittman and Riley Catherine Powell.
Leake Carthage: Samari D Ards and Amonna Michelle Barfield.
Lee Nettleton: Mycah Iiyon Hall.
Lincoln Bogue Chitto: Braxton Rials Wallis.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Chicago Loreanna Collins.
Lowndes Columbus: Sara Anne Sadler.
Madison Madison: Wyatt Everitt Blalock, Ryan Wayne Armstrong Myers and Trevor Lee Waddell.
Marion Bassfield: Flenard McLin.
Marion Columbia: Autumn Skye Huhn, Ta'Kyra R'Reon Lampton, Baylie Nicole Nicholson, John Jabus Rawls, James Michael Reagan and Victoria Deanna Riley.
Marion Foxworth: Amber Nicole Howarth and Alexis Reanne Singley.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Kaila Brookes Willis.
Neshoba Union: Brendan Davis Rea.
Noxubee Macon: Cherlandra Lashay Chandler.
Oktibbeha Starkville: Gabriel Don Lacy.
Orange Gulfport: Latoya Davis.
Panola Sardis: Cheyenne Victoria Clark.
Pearl River Carriere: Katie Noel Moore.
Perry Beaumont: Bryce Immanuel McDonald, Harley Cheyenne Parker and Hanah Marie Tyree.
Perry Ovett; Jonathan Richard Watkins.
Perry Richton: Madelyn Elizabeth Broome, Caylen Mckenzie Burge, Shelby Leanne Burns, Kaitlyn Freeman Cooley, Eugenia Rachelle Creel, Dustin Mitchell Dunnam, Camryn Makenzie Dykes, Brantley Edward Forrest, Sierra Ashtin Hallman, Stephanie Marie Harvey, Eryn Baili Meadows, Jon'Netta Shaquita Moore, Gracie Ann Nicholas, Micah Daniel Nowell, Brooklyn Victoria Perry, Connor Joseph Sanderson, Alexandra Marie Smith, Jacqulyn Delainey Smith, Matthew Garrett Templeton and Nancy Michelle Vega.
Pike Summit: Cade Allen Killingsworth.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Kenneth Hayden Harris and Judith Yvonne Susann Mills.
Rankin Brandon: Katherine McKenzie Beasley, Trinity LaStarr Bounds, Rachel Greer Dearman, Branden Hilton McKee, Mckinley Kate Weeks and Madelyn Kirby Williams.
Rankin Florence: Mary Elizabeth Baggett.
Rankin Flowood: John Mark Rose.
Rankin Lena: Connor Louis Shivers.
Rankin Mendenhall: Kelly Madison Ponder.
Rankin Pearl: Landrew Alexander Douglas and Heather Christine Sullivan.
Rankin Richland: Derek Lance Barney, Shannon Beard and Layne Ashton Rankin.
Simpson Florence; Anna Grace Wilson.
Simpson Magee: Layton Michael Brown, Alexis Leigh Hubbard, Bowen Davis Kelly, Lamaudekiah D King, Matt Kurt Mangum and Owen Scott McCool.
Simpson Mendenhall: Griffin Aderhold and Logan Bryant Chapman, Adele Jewel Hall and Anthony Craig Jones.
Smith Bay Springs: Kayla Lee Hutchins.
Smith Magee: Grayson Taylor Green.
Smith Mize: Johnathan Curtis Carter and Andrew Jerrod Powell.
Smith Morton: Madeline Cait Price.
Smith Mount Olive: Matthew David Dollar.
Smith Raleigh: Jewelian Gabreal Collins, Katelin Faith Daniels, Nicholas Allen Grimme, Trevor Isaiah Jordan, Elizabeth Violet Lee, Dakota Hunter Malone, Sarah Katherine Mason, Ranni Leigh Middleton, Lauryn Michelle Porter, Faith Katelyn Smith, Savanah Ashlynn Smith and Samantha Marie Yates.
Smith Taylorsville: Eden A Benoit, Victoria Leigh Blackwell, Camryn Layce Graves, Lauren Ann Hodge, Hannah Katnerine Jacono, Justin Earl Keyes, Kayla Marissa Loper, Emily Joy McLaurin, Anne Claire Meador, Mary Breann Sartor, Avery Lauren Stringer, Sarah L Stringer, Allyson Nicole Stutzman, Kendal Rhys Thompson and Caitlin Alane West.
Stone Lumberton: Tytan Alex Lee.
Stone Perkinston: Nathaniel Eugene Coy.
Stone Wiggins: Jansen Blake Parker.
Tunica Tunica: Bryonna Jonet Willis.
Walthall Tylertown: Megan Michaela McMichael.
Warren Vicksburg: Greyson Heath Parman and Reann Nicole Ponder.
Washington Greenville: Matthew David Kimbriel.
Wayne Buckatunna: Amber Fryer Dailey, Madison Leanna Gass, Cara Rachelle McCarty and A'Lea Dynise Rogers.
Wayne State Line: Zikeya Markayle Byrd William Mose Gardner.
Wayne Waynesboro: Hailey Blair Atkins, Rebekah Mackenzie Bradley, Jada D Clark, Carley Madison Cochran, Courtney LeAnn Cochran, Erica Lashae Cooley, Alexandria Antoinette Crane, Dane Preston Dea, LaShandra Shantell Glover, Claire Elizabeth Gordon, Ke'Ambryae Tatiyuna Gray, Demetrius Odell Harris, Cadin Hunter Harper Humphrey, Sydney Alexis James, Morgan Gentrey Jordan, Thomas Carson Kelley, Zachary Doherty Loper, Jalynn Danielle McLain, Alvindria D McLaughin, Logan Ray Miller, Jalin Lane Phillips, Memery Pittman, Gilneshiakee Pope, Justin Kevonte Powe, Erin Katherin Revette, Harleigh Keara Roberts, Kristenlyn Raquel Robinson, Nyah Mekel Sumrall, Annahleigh Varnell, Allison Sierra Walters, Kyla Leighann Webb and Latorius Sharde Symone Wilson.
