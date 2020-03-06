The 21st annual Jones College Alumni Association Golf Tournament will be April 3 at Laurel Country Club.
It is a four-person scramble and participants choose their own team.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30. Coffee and donuts will be served at breakfast, sausage dogs will be available on the course and lunch will be served immediately after completion of play.
Deadline to enter the tournament is March 27.
Corporate team sponsorships with team are $600, single-player entry is $150 and hole sponsorships are $125.
Prizes for first-, second-, third- and fourth-place will be awarded. There will be cash prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and straightest drive.
Proceeds go to fund eight scholarships to Jones students, one scholarship from each of the eight counties that Jones serves.
For more information, call 601-477-4049.
