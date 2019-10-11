ELLISVILLE - The first official, “Day of Giving” at Jones College has been set for October 24, as an all-day event on campus to encourage faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends to help grow and continue the mission of the Jones College Foundation, Inc. Foundation and college coordinators believe a “Day of Giving” appropriately secures the Foundation’s mission to continue to thrive and it supports the non-profit as it extends assistance to the college, the faculty and its students.
“The initial feedback we have received from faculty, staff, alumni and friends has been very positive and we expect they will rise to the occasion to give back to Jones. The impact made on this one day will go a long way with us all working together,” said V.P. of Advancement, Charlie Garretson.
The main purpose of this concerted effort has two goals explained Jones College Executive Vice President of CMO, CIO, CEMO, Finee’ Ruffin.
“First, build awareness of how the Jones College Foundation serves our students and our communities and second, to show how easy giving can be for our alumni and friends. Giving at Jones College directly benefits the students through scholarships, hardship assistance and even classroom and lab modifications.”
Alumni and friends are usually the first source for assistance and that’s why many university foundations utilize similar giving events to support both large and small needs within their community. However, if you didn't attend Jones College, many discover Jones touches their life in some way. Whether it’s through the Jones students working in hospitals helping with your care during their clinicals and as employees after graduation or the many professionals who become teachers, business owners, pharmacists, musicians, welders, engineers, or inventors, Jones College touches communities throughout the U.S. and the world.
“Jones automotive students are repairing ambulances for medical care in rural Africa through a special partnership. Forestry students are benefitting from our partnership with Sweden’s Haglöf Forestry and the athletes who come to America to play for JC, share their Jones experiences. The ‘Day of Giving’ is an opportunity for anyone to help Jones College continue to offer excellence in education and inspire another generation to share the vision Jones College established in 1911,” said Ruffin.
Donations can be accepted online at www.jcjc.edu/dayofgiving on Thursday, October 24, or by phone at 601-477-4145, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or by stopping by the Alumni and Foundation Office in Jones Hall on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville. Garretson has lined up competitions between the faculty in every division, and some businesses are offering “specials.” Entertainment is lined up for the Day of Giving which will culminate on campus during the last home football game against East Central, which begins at 7 p.m.
To keep track of the progress and when we reach the initial goal of $15,000, follow us on social media at Facebook-JCJC Alumni and Foundation, Facebook-Jones College, Jones College-Instagram-Twitter. For more information contact the Jones College Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145.
