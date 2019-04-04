Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.