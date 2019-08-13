ELLISVILLE - Jones College has announced the 2019 summer semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
Jones College Summer Honor Roll 2019 President’s List
Daphne, AL: Lauren Elaine Ledbetter
Forrest Hattiesburg: Mekalyn Nichelle Burnett, Samuel Perry Jarman and Lakeisha Lynette Johnson.
Forrest Petal: Brittney Renee Kitchens and Leah Grace Tharp.
Forrest Poplarville: Kirkland Davis Trahan.
Greene Leakesville: Dustin Phillip Jenkins.
Greene Richton: Nicholas Bailey Hammonds.
Greene State Line: Noah Gil Johnson and Kevin Terrell Leverette
Jasper Bay Springs: Autumn Rivers Mattox and Joseph Andrew Phillips.
Jasper Laurel : Stephanie Guadalupe Cazares-Valdez.
Jefferson Fayette: Keon D Oliver.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Jason Marshall Hinton
Jones Ellisville: Jhonna Abuyabor and Hollie Noel Clark.
Jones Laurel: Lindsey Hughes, Kylie Renae Williamson and John Daniel Wooten.
Lamar Purvis: Cayden Blake Soberoski and Kelsey Ann Watts.
Lamar Sumrall: Carrie Mckinley Carley and Huntington David Hanberry.
Lawrence Monticello: Ashley Marie Smith.
Marion Columbia: Kiara Shanice Foxworth.
Perry Richton: Sophia Cathleen Finley.
Walthall Kokomo: Logan Mark Anthony.
Jones College Summer Honor Roll 2019 Dean’s List
Covington Mount Olive: Cory Maurice McDonald.
Covington Seminary: Briana Jannette Ellis.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Iyanna B Parker.
Forrest Richton: Austin Cody McCardle.
Jones Ellisville: Carrieanne Doolittle Scidmore.
Jones Heidelberg: Corban James Williams.
Jones Laurel: George Adam Carmichael, Aimon Bradley Chisholm, George Jacob Hauenstein, Micah Taylor Martin and Roxanne Twila McDonald.
Jones Moselle: Megan Danielle Grantham.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Tomeka R Posey.
Perry Beaumont: Kaylyn J Bolton and Ja'Lin Kynsi Coaker.
Perry Petal: Reagan Bryanna Verret.
Perry Richton: Heath Knox Harvison and Hunter Cliff Harvison.
Jones College Summer Honor Roll 2019 Faculty List
Citronelle, AL: Reuben Ryedel Feagin.
Clarke Quitman: Joshua Charles Cannon
Covington Collins: Halle Alexis Leggett, Andreona Rachelle McLaurin and Spechelle Russell.
Covington Mt Olive: Courtney Lyntavia Tatum.
Covington Seminary: Chertricia Cormelia Alvarez Joanna and Elizabeth Sandig.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Katie Lynn Denny and Asia Trinette Green.
Forrest Petal: Leah Danielle Cooper, Isabella Marie Jefferson, Allie Danielle Stogner and Corey Adam Strickland.
Greene Leakesville: Ian P Lunsford and James Curtis Mizell II.
Greene State Line: Kenneth Andre Bell and Demeeko Lockhart.
Hinds Byram: Aysia Na'Tori Beacham.
Jasper Bay Springs: Kristen Nicole Agee and Tina Nicole Laster.
Jasper Louin: Brianda Blackwell.
Jasper Soso: Jacob Justin Anderson.
Jasper Stringer: Jana Carol Graham.
Jasper Vossburg: Brittany Patience Fowler.
Jones Ellisville: Kimberley Addlyn Hodges, Raven Semone McCormick, Anna Grace Mills, Sarita Lynn Mills, Beverly Jill Smith and Cathrynn Elizabeth Williams.
Jones Heidelberg: Cheyenne Mackenzie Harris.
Jones Laurel: Koeisha LaSheer Arrington, Tiffany Danyale Barnes, Sarah Rachel Beasley, Dalton Lewis Byrd, Andrea Danyel Cox, Sarah Lauren Hancock, Lillian C'erra Hosey, Christy Lynn Sumrall and Austin Taylor Swindall.
Jones Soso: Emily Renea Busby.
Jones Taylorsville: Mia Lashay Frazier.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Alexus Chanel' Floyd, Shekeke Arlene Heidelberg, Meredith Louise Monroe, Mayuri Bharat Patel, Emilie McKenzie Stansell and Kimberly Brooks Trosclair.
Lamar Purvis : Kristin D'Ashley Allen and Eartha Marie McGowan.
Lamar Sumrall: Kayla Sue Langston and Matthew Brandon Lott.
Lauderdale Meridian: Atalya Bianca Sears.
Lawrence New Hebron: Tia Marchae Tyler.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Heidi Leanne Eakes.
Perry Richton: Anna Elizabeth Draughn.
Simpson Mendenhall: Jonah Leandre Sterling.
Smith Taylorsville: Kristin Brooke Jones and Andrea Norris.
Wayne Laurel: Summer Nicole Davis.
Wayne Waynesboro: Victoria Michelle Jones, Tyriona Donyae McGrew and Charlsey Claire Roberts.
