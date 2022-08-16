Jones College has announced the 2022 Summer Session honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
(NOTE: Honor roll scholars from your area are listed according to county and then hometown in alphabetical order. Some names may be listed in your county but they also listed themselves as a resident of a city in another county. Example: the student may be listed under Lamar County but claims Hattiesburg as their hometown or Jasper County as their county but claim Laurel as their hometown or mailing address. Please include these names according to the county they claim.)
President’s List
Summer 2022
Adams Natchez: Emily A Rasco.
Forrest Petal: Grace Irene Robbins.
Greene Leakesville: Scott James Brocious and Nicholas Levi McArn.
Greene Neely: Christopher Ryan Huey and Clayton Westley Moody.
Greene State Line: Sarah G Gonzalez.
Jasper Louin: Christopher Thomas Lee Hillman.
Jones Ellisville: Darrell McCullum.
Jones Laurel: Antwoin Shaiqun Jones, Joshua Hewitt Thurman and Keyera C Waters.
Jones Moselle: Dayton Orion Davis.
Lamar Purvis: Samuel Aaron Walters.
Lawrence Jayess: Sydney Ruth Pevey and Christy Lea Stuart.
Perry New Augusta.: Arseunna Morriel Hardin
Perry Richton: Jayson Lowery Dykes.
Wayne Buckatunna: Maggie Saige Mason
Wayne Richton: Emily Christine Beck.
Dean’s List Honor Roll
Summer 2022
Covington Collins: Levi Adison Brenner and Calder Hale Mikell.
Covington Mount Olive: Amerie D Sherman.
Covington Seminary: John W Price.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Kami Anne Moler and Gavin Lavon Wells.
Forrest Petal: Jimmy Clifton Rogers.
George Lucedale: Cole M Hillman, Jerry Crowder Holland and Dulce Analilia Lara.
Greene Leakesville: Woodard Lee Eubanks and Bradley Jackson Snyder.
Greene McLain: Zane Mitchell Turner.
Jackson Ocean Springs: America S Stokes.
Jasper Stringer: Alexis Grace Herrington.
Jones Ellisville: Marleigh Makay Rayner.
Jones Laurel: Andrew Jacob Bush, Ariyana Monique Logan, Austin Tabyiss Pruitt and Liam Saxon Walker.
Jones Moselle: Jonathan Stewart Martin.
Jones Sandersville: Tracy Dalan Sumrall.
Jones Soso: Miles Dwayne Dennis and Cameron Scott Johnston.
Lamar Purvis: Seth Curtis Pounds.
Lamar Sumrall: Gary Jeff Fagan.
Lawrence Monticello: Amber Shakara Newsom.
Perry Petal: Kristen Elizabeth Holder.
Perry Richton: Braxton Edward Inmon and Harley Jeffery Roberts.
Pike Magnolia: Chasity I Moses.
Simpson Mount Olive: Abigayle Grace Adcox.
Smith Mize: Tristan Patrick Craft.
Smith Mize: Joseph Drew Johnson.
Smith Taylorsville: Effie Rawls Klein.
Walthall Tylertown: Elijah Dewayne Wells.
Washington Greenville: Lejaylyn Erlando Nutall.
Wayne Waynesboro: Stephanie Rena Crist and Marquez Tyreon Hundley.
Winston Noxapater: Chase Myers Ray.
Faculty List
Summer 2022
Clarke Shubuta: Zandarrius M Blakley and Ronneyeka Jacwanna Duncan.
Covington Seminary: Amber Jones Brignac and Brittany Nicole Cummins.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Bailey M Hobby, Kamecia D Love, Kia D Pruitt, Le'chasity Danyelle Taylor and Jacey Ann Varnado.
Forrest Petal: Selencia Petreice Roberts and Asa Graham Theus.
George Lucedale: Richard Douglas Bullock, Lorrie Morgan Kluck and Brittany Nicole Pipkins.
Greene Leakesville: Kenzell D Blakely.
Greene McLain: Mitchell Terrell Brown and Anthony Lee London.
Greene Neely: Vickie Lynn Byrd.
Greene Richton: Shara Lynn Beasley.
Jasper Heidelberg: Kelsie Destina Jordan.
Jasper Louin: Christopher Austin Thornton.
Jasper Vossburg: Ni'esha Na'sha Nelson.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Joy Dionne Powell.
Jones Ellisville: Labrittany Marshae Triplett.
Jones Laurel: Taylor Mackenzie Barkley, Vicky Carol Broome, Tacora Monique Houston, Nadia A McKenzie, Diana Shai Moore, Cody Lee Pitts, Richard Anthony Pitts and Brandon Yanez.
Jones Sandersville: Haley Elizabeth Boutwell and Molly Olivia Mize.
Jones Soso: Emma J Williams.
Kemper Ovett: Jonnah Elizabeth Walters.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Inez Latrice Bridgeman, Johni Cassidy Graham, Megan Michaela McMichael and Miracle M Murrell.
Lauderdale Meridian: Chanece Lanae Denton.
Leake Carthage: Brittany Blair Thompson.
Madison Camden: Laura Kristen Walker.
Newton Canton: Erien Ashaureyah Caldwell.
Rankin Braxton: Samuel Logan Marshall.
Rankin Florence: Baylee Chance.
Simpson Magee: Alexis Keonna Taylor.
Simpson Mendenhall: Cyndi Leigh Colson.
Smith Bay Springs: Christi Duckworth Smith and Keegan Daniel Tumblin.
Smith Raleigh: Hayley Deann Revette and Jaylen Makenna Stringer.
Smith Taylorsville: Daniel Martinez.
Walthall Tylertown: Taquana S Magee.
Wayne Buckatunna: Abigail Grace Rigney.
Wayne Waynesboro: Christopher Dalton Hudson, Drake Allan Loftin and Janice Renee Price.
