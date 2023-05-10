The rain didn’t stop Jones College’s 95th commencement ceremony on the north lawn of Jones Hall. Despite a late reschedule to avoid stormy weather, rain began falling just hours before the newly set time. As if on cue, the clouds parted and the sun shone on the approximately 650 graduation candidates as they accepted their diplomas in associate in arts, associate in applied science or technical/career certificates.
Commencement speaker Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought a sunny outlook, too. He told students they were graduating from a college with a rich legacy of more than 100 years of academic and athletic accomplishments.
He mentioned that Mississippi is in the best shape since 1922 because the legislature has focused on education, infrastructure and financial stability, paving the way for the students.
Kyle Manseill of Waynesboro said Hosemann’s address resonated with him on a few different levels.
“Lt. Gov. Hosemann spoke to us not only as graduates but also as citizens of our great state,” Manseill said. “As we transition from college back into the ‘outside world,’ we really do need to be aware of the impact we have on our communities and each other. We are the future leadership of our respective communities, and it’ll be up to us to set things right when they go awry. I hope my peers will carry that mentality with them into the future.”
Manseill first began taking classes at Jones in 2013, straight out of high school, and soon realized he wasn’t ready to do the work required for college. In 2021, he received a postcard from Jones about finishing his education through the Complete 2 Compete program, which inspired him to return. He received a career certificate for Information Systems Technology Computer Programming and Web Design.
“Getting my diploma feels like I’m accepting the next chapter of my life as a valid reality,” Manseill said. “It’s been a long road, and it feels like the world is finally opening up for me. A lot of time has gone into planning and preparing this future, and this is the moment that I truly take it into my hands as my own.”
Manseill said he plans to create a better future not only for himself but also for his family, who supported his choice to earn his degree. He credits Jones for helping him learn about himself and the world, and he emphasized that some of the faculty were instrumental in his success.
“Some of my teachers felt more like my family, and to have been able to learn from them and with them has been a blessing I will cherish always,” Manseill said. “Jennifer Powell and John Burks got more out of me than I had expected to give, and I’m grateful they pushed me to succeed as hard as they did. Their classes were all one-of-a-kind in all the best ways, and I’m grateful I was allowed the chance to trust them with my education.”
Jennifer Shirley of Waynesboro agreed that her teachers made Jones the great experience that it was. She lived on campus and met many students who made her feel as if she belonged.
Shirley was Wayne Academy’s salutatorian and had chosen her major by her senior year of high school. The idea of working in the field of law was solidified for her when she met Jones College’s paralegal instructor Amy Hinton, who visited Wayne Academy as part of a College Fair. Today, Shirley received her associate of applied science in paralegal technology, and she was hired last week for what she refers to as her “big-girl job.”
“I’ve had people ask me why I’m not continuing my education at a four-year university,” Shirley said. “I’m not sure people understand today’s career and technology classes can provide the same pay as some would make after earning a four-year degree. Not only am I already working in my field, but I also won’t have student loans. And most important of all, I’m doing what I love.”
Shirley said she chose Jones because she wanted to stay true to her roots by going to the college nearest her hometown. She is also the first from her family to earn a college degree.
“I feel proud and accomplished. I feel like I’m worth something,” she said. “I get to be a role model for the kids in my family and show them that you don’t have to go to Yale to be successful.”
— By Kelly Atwood/Jones College student publications adviser
