The 13th annual Jones College Bobcat Hall of Fame 5-kilometer run and 1-mile fun run will be at 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.
The race will begin and end at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
For the 5K run, pre-registration fee is $20 and $15 for students and Pine Belt Pacers members. Day of the race fee is $25. Fun run registration fee is $10. The fun run will be after the 5K.
To pre-register, go to www.jcjcathletics.com and click on “Inside Athletics” and then click on “Cheerleading.” Click on “Hall of Fame 5K Run” and print out the form. Fill out the form, enclose check and mail to Jones County FCA, P.O. Box 8011, 900 South Court St., Ellisville, MS 39437 before Sept. 11. T-shirts will be given to all pre-registered participants.
Registration forms are also available at www.pinebeltpacers.org.
For more information, call Kelvin Smith at 601-575-0524 or Katie Herrington at 601-477-4089. All proceeds from the run go to the Jones County chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
