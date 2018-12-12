Nursing graduates

Jones College’s Practical Nursing program administrators recently held its pinning ceremony for thirty graduates of the program.  Pictured in random order are graduates, Morgan Ainsworth,  Ellisville; Courtney Arrington, Laurel;  Jennifer Barnett, Ellisville; Cody Boyles, Waynesboro;  Shaterica Brown, Biloxi; Talonda Genae Brown, Laurel; Makayla Burks, Ellisville; Megan Coston, Laurel; Briana Elizabeth Dixon, Stringer; Elizabeth Ellzey, Purvis; Daisy Danielle Fisher, Woodville; Jacqueline Griffith, Magee; Korriana Janae Hardy, Leakesville;  Ashley V. Harris, Monticello; Korina Hayes, Mendenhall; Kayla King, Ellisville/Collins; Sierra Symone King; Shaw; Courtney Abril Lee, Poplarville; Rebecca Lynn Malone, Lucedale (Not Pictured); Keri Alexandra McDonald, Waynesboro; Jerrica Mims, Lucedale; Ariel Rawls, Seminary; JaMiracle Rayborn, Petal; Kandace Russell, Waynesboro;  Kimberly Ann Squires, Sumrall (Not Pictured); Kaylyn Rose Walters, Moselle; Kristin Watts, Magee; Briante’ Darnette White, Natchez (Not Pictured); Alicia Williams, Meridian; and Melissa Yelverton, Laurel.

ELLISVILLE – After three semesters of classes over the last year, 30 Jones College students are ready to become Licensed Practical Nurses. After successfully completing the program these graduates are ready to pass the licensing test, NCLEX-PN and go to work as LPN’s. Most of these students are already working in a medical setting and look forward to being able to serve patients in their expanded roles.

“When I think about practical nursing, I think of service. Every student here today has put themselves aside to serve others. Regardless of the situation, you have made a commitment to touch countless lives that will span over your career. There is no doubt that each of these students here today has a heart of service which will be a treasure to others,” said Rod Tolbert, Jones College Career and Technical Dean.   

During the pinning ceremony and celebration of the classes’ journey to become nurses, three Jones College students were recognized for exceptional work.  Kandace Russell of Waynesboro earned the Perfect Attendance Award for not missing or being tardy for a clinical. Students compiled 635 classroom hours and 345 clinical hours over the year.  Kimberly Squires of Sumrall earned the Highest Average Score Award and JaMiracle Rayborn of Petal was presented with the Florence Nightingale Award for exhibiting integrity and the selfless qualities of Nightingale. During the Crimean War (1853-56), Nightingale fundamentally changed the role of nursing in hospitals which is to provide a safe and caring environment that promotes patient health and well-being and introduced new, professional training standards.

