Jones College’s Practical Nursing program administrators recently held its pinning ceremony for thirty graduates of the program. Pictured in random order are graduates, Morgan Ainsworth, Ellisville; Courtney Arrington, Laurel; Jennifer Barnett, Ellisville; Cody Boyles, Waynesboro; Shaterica Brown, Biloxi; Talonda Genae Brown, Laurel; Makayla Burks, Ellisville; Megan Coston, Laurel; Briana Elizabeth Dixon, Stringer; Elizabeth Ellzey, Purvis; Daisy Danielle Fisher, Woodville; Jacqueline Griffith, Magee; Korriana Janae Hardy, Leakesville; Ashley V. Harris, Monticello; Korina Hayes, Mendenhall; Kayla King, Ellisville/Collins; Sierra Symone King; Shaw; Courtney Abril Lee, Poplarville; Rebecca Lynn Malone, Lucedale (Not Pictured); Keri Alexandra McDonald, Waynesboro; Jerrica Mims, Lucedale; Ariel Rawls, Seminary; JaMiracle Rayborn, Petal; Kandace Russell, Waynesboro; Kimberly Ann Squires, Sumrall (Not Pictured); Kaylyn Rose Walters, Moselle; Kristin Watts, Magee; Briante’ Darnette White, Natchez (Not Pictured); Alicia Williams, Meridian; and Melissa Yelverton, Laurel.