A trio of talented former Bobcats comprise the 2022 Jones College Sports Hall of Fame class.
Softball pitcher Ginger Lonergan, women’s basketball standout Pauline Love and football star Anthony Maddox, who went on to play in the NFL, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next Thursday, when the Bobcats host East Central at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
There will be a dinner in honor of the inductees at 5 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of the C.L. Neill Student Center and all three will be recognized at halftime of the football game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for the banquet, call 601-477-4145.
There are now 57 members in the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
Ginger Lonergan
Lonergan starred at Jones in 2011-12 under coach Chris Robinson and helped set the tone for future success in the program. She was selected an NJCAA All-American in 2012, the first fast-pitch All-American in school history. That year, Lonergan helped the Bobcats to their first fast-pitch conference championship, a Region 23 runner-up finish and the school’s first appearance in the NJCAA Division II World Series.
In 2012, Lonergan was 22-4 with 174 strikeouts in 170 innings and had a 1.15 earned run average. Jones went 44-11 and won two games in the national tournament.
As a freshman in 2011, Lonergan helped the Bobcats qualify for both the MACCC and Region 23 fast-pitch tournaments for the first time in school history. She went 18-6 with a 1.75 ERA, had 164 strikeouts in 164-⅓ innings and helped the Bobcats to a 35-15 record. She also pitched a perfect game in 2011.
Lonergan was a standout athlete at Dominican High School in Gretna, La. After leaving Jones, she went on to play two years at Belhaven University.
Pauline Love
Love played for the Bobcats under Hall-of-Fame coach Sandra Sumrall in 2006-07. She averaged 15.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and shot 52 percent from the field and helped the Bobcats to a 20-7 record. For her efforts, Love was chosen All-MACJC and was selected as an NJCAA All-American, the school’s first in over a decade.
After leaving Jones, Love went to Southern Miss, where she starred for three years. She averaged a career double-double with the Golden Eagles, putting up 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds per game during that time. She was a three-time finalist for the Gillom Trophy, which recognizes the top women’s collegiate basketball player in Mississippi.
Upon graduating from Southern Miss, Love went on to play for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and in the French Professional League. She then entered the coaching ranks, serving for a year at McNeese State and four years at Southern Miss. She is now in her sixth year at Arkansas, where she currently serves as recruiting coordinator.
Love enjoyed a standout career at Rivercrest High School in Luxora, Ark. Because of her popularity in her home state, Pauline Love Day was declared in her hometown on July 15, 2016.
Anthony Maddox
Maddox, a Moultrie, Ga., native, played at Jones in 1997-98 under Hall-of-Fame coach Parker Dykes and helped the Bobcats to a 12-0 record and a national title in 1998.
Jones was 7-3 in 1997 and capped the unbeaten 1998 season with a 42-35 victory over Georgia Military College in the Golden Isle Bowl.
Maddox went two years without playing football before heading to Delta State University. He played for DSU in 2002-03 and became the school’s first player to be selected the Gulf South Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2003.
He was an All-GSC selection and was selected an American Football Coaches Association All-American. During his Delta State career, he had 150 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
Maddox was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played two years for the Jaguars before going to play three seasons for the Houston Texans.
After leaving the NFL, he established the Anthony Maddox Foundation in 2008, which is designed to benefit single parents and poverty-stricken youngsters.
He coached the defensive line at Jones from 2011-17. One of the players under his tutelage was tackle Javon Kinlaw, who went on to South Carolina and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2016 draft.
