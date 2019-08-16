A former player in the National Football League and two of the top coaches in intercollegiate athletics will soon be inducted into the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
Daryl L. Terrell, who played in the NFL with four different teams, along with former Bobcat men’s head basketball coach Jay L. Ladner and former head baseball coach Christian Ostrander, will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 12. The ceremony will be part of the festivities for the Hall of Fame game at 7 p.m. against Hinds.
Terrell played at Heidelberg High School before coming to Jones. He played for the Bobcats in 1993-94 and was selected All-MACJC. He graduated from and received his associate’s degree from Jones and signed a scholarship with Southern Miss.
Terrell was selected as an All-Conference USA performer with the Golden Eagles and played in both the Blue-Gray All-Star Game and the East-West Shrine Classic after the 1996 regular season. The Golden Eagles won the C-USA crown in 1996. He received his BS degree from Southern Miss in 1997.
Terrell signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 1998 and was a member of the New Orleans Saints from 1999-2001. He appeared in 44 games with the Saints and started 11. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002-03 and the Washington Redskins from 2004-05. He also played with the Amsterdam Admirals of the European Football League in 1999.
Terrell started Big Hands Moving Service in Covington, La., in 2016 and still runs that business. He also helps with local high school football teams mentoring players and coaches.
Ladner, who is entering his first year as head coach at Southern Miss, led Jones to the 2014 NJCAA Division I national championship — the first national title for a junior college men’s basketball team from Mississippi.
Ladner spent the 2012-14 seasons as head coach at Jones College. The Bobcats were 17-8 in his first season, finishing second in the MACJC’s South Division.
In 2013-14, the Bobcats set a school record for wins at 28-5 and became the lowest-seeded school to win an NJCAA basketball title in any division, as well as the first school in tournament history to win five games in five days for the title.
After leaving Jones, Ladner went to Southeastern Louisiana University, leading the Lions to the 2017-18 Southland Conference regular season crown. He served as head coach at SLU for five seasons.
Under Ladner’s leadership, Southeastern improved from nine wins his first year to win 12, 16 and 22 contests in succeeding years. It was the school’s first 20-win season since reaching the 2005 NCAA Tournament and the third in its Division I era.
Ladner was a member of the 1987 Southern Miss team that won the NIT.
Ostrander, currently the pitching coach at Southern Miss, spent seven years as head coach of the Bobcats and led Jones to its first appearance in the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Ostrander guided the Bobcats to MACJC state championships in 2011 and 2014 and helped Jones to four division titles in seven years. He also led JC to two 40-win seasons and set the school record for wins in a season on four different occasions. In seven seasons at Jones County, Ostrander compiled a 255-109 overall record with the Bobcats, good for a .701 winning percentage.
Ostrander led the team to a second-place finish in the NJCAA Division II World Series in 2011 in Enid, Okla. The 2011 Bobcats posted a 46-17 record, winning the MACJC state championship and its first Region 23 title.
Ostrander just completed his second season as pitching coach at Southern Miss.
He joined the Golden Eagles after spending two seasons at Louisiana Tech (2016-17) as its associate head coach and pitching coach. During those two years, the Bulldogs posted a 78-40 record and went to the NCAA Tournament.
Before coming to Jones, Ostrander served as recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at Arkansas State from 2002-06 and also led Gulfport High School to the Class 5A playoffs in two seasons (2007-08) as the head coach for the Admirals.
