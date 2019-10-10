Jones College’s Office of Student Affairs and Student Government Association along with campus clubs, organizations, and the city of Ellisville will host the annual “Treats in the Streets” night of activities on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. The trick-or-treat trail event will be held on the front lawn area of Jones Hall. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and the public is welcome to attend all events. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
From 5-7:30 p.m., JC clubs and organizations will have treats and games available in front of Jones Hall. This event is for children ages 0 to 12 years, and all children must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Also, the JCJC all-you-can-eat cafeteria will stay open for dinner until 7:30 p.m. The cost for children ages 4 to 9 years of age is $4.50, and children ages 10 and adults is $7.25 (tax included). Taco Bell will be open until 9 p.m. & the Bobcat Grill will be open until 8 p.m.; both are located behind the A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The costume contests will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the center of the grassy area of Jones Hall for kids ages newborn to 12. At 6, a costume contest for JC students will begin.
The annual Treats in the Streets celebration is an outdoor event and may be canceled or modified, if it rains or if the weather is not conducive for children. For more information, contact Dr. Tessa Flowers at 601-477-4845 or email: tessa.flowers.jcjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.