Jones College third-year head men’s basketball coach Newton Mealer has announced an addition to his staff. Trent Short, a Pensacola native who prepped at Pace High School, will join the Bobcats as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.
Short comes to Jones after serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Mobile. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Central Methodist University.
Short oversaw player development, personnel and defensive scounting, along with JUCO and high school recruiting during his previous coaching stops. In his short career, he has already helped coach and develop a combined six all-conference players, as well as a pair of NAIA All-Americans.
Short was a three-year starter and two-time team captain at Mobile from 2017-21, where he still holds a pair of single-season school records for 3-point shooting percentage (45.5) and made 3s per game (3.2).
He was also a three-time member of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) All-Academic Team with the Rams.
