Jones will open the season at home at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, with a single, 9-inning game vs. Dyersburg St. (Tennessee).
Jones will host Dyersburg St. at 1 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader. Both games will be 7 innings.
The scheduled home doubleheader on Feb. 22 vs. Jefferson College (Missouri) has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.