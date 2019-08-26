ELLISVILLE – The rainfall Monday (August 26) created a wet walk for Jones College students on the first day of fall semester classes. While many students brought umbrellas and rain ponchos, some choose to embrace the elements. Inside Jones Hall, the Alumni and Foundation Office passed out lemonade to brighten students’ first day of classes while also assisting students looking for their classes.
