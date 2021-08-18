Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.