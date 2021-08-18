Ellisville City Hall and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department closed their main offices and training center to the public due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, effective immediately. Additionally, the Jones County Adult Detention Center is suspending visitations until further notice, effective immediately. There are currently 180 inmates and seven juveniles housed at the facility.
"The risk to inmates, corrections officers and visitors is too great at this time to allow for visitation at our detention facilities even though they are separated by safety glass and must use a telephone system to speak to each other," said JCSD chief deputy Mitch Sumrall.
Jones County is currently No. 10 in the state’s highest COVID-19 case incidence for the past two-week period from July 27 to Aug. 9 with 1,002 newly reported cases.
The services provided to Ellisville residents through the city will still be available through drop-box and by phone, but the lobby of City Hall and the police department will be closed to the public, said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults.
“The COVID numbers have been skyrocketing and there is a concern for the public and for our employees,” Buckhaults said. “It’s close-quarters in the lobby and it’s strictly a preventative measure to do our part to prevent the spread.”
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen will review this precaution every two weeks as they review the case numbers within the county. So far, two part-time firefighters, one full-time firefighter and one police officer tested positive in this latest wave of COVID-19.
Several staff members at the JCSD contracted COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to infect more people daily across the state. Three staff members tested positive Monday morning and five more are exhibiting symptoms, JCSD reported.
The department is awaiting test results on the individuals exhibiting symptoms and those not exhibiting symptoms who may have been exposed. There are five people who work daily at the training center, and they have not exhibited symptoms, JCSD noted.
