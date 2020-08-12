Is it possible to find a state flag that brings all of us together? Let’s see.
In choosing the 147 flag designs to make the second round of voting, the designs range from horribly boring — see Flag K1107 — to the ridiculous — J1114, which looks like a cross between Mr. Magoo and Col. Sanders in an odd, rounded Star of David. (The 147 semifinalists can be found at mdah.ms.gov.)
Some incorporate the Mississippi River, with a winding white line roaming north to south on the flag. Some incorporate what appear to be three or four waterways — the Mississippi, Pearl, Big Black and, maybe, Tallahala Creek? G1256 has a nice winding white river down the center — would that be an acceptable representation of the Mississippi or should it be brown? Anyone who has ever seen the river knows that it is brown, except for a stretch in October, when it actually appears blue. How does that happen?
The G1256 flag, though, has the Mr. Magoo interpretation, as if the artist was in cahoots with J1114. Class project at the asylum, perhaps?
Most are in the classic red, white and blue — Merica! But others buck the trend, as green, gold and white are prominent. Wonder if the West Jones folks had anything to do with those designs? G1250 is red and blue, with a triangle on the left that, for some reason, is University of North Carolina blue. What about all the Duke fans?
The magnolia is prominent in many of those as well, but to outsiders, magnolia trees grew in front of plantation homes, which would likely mean featuring the magnolia is a no-no.
G1162 is an artist’s rendering with a white magnolia over a yellow capitalized M. Go Michigan Wolverines? Change the state song to “The Victors?” Talk about confusing.
All of them have “In God We Trust,” a compromise reached in changing the 1894 flag that featured the “stars and bars” in the upper corner. Imagine that, a compromise! The atheists in the state will probably gag at having to see the flag with “In God We Trust,” but I bet those same atheists have no problem accepting cash with the same phrase adorning it.
While I am not a particularly religious person — spiritual is more like it — I wonder if it is jolly-well time to start trusting God, because we sure as heck can’t trust the humans in charge.
Many of the designs include the state seal, which is an intricate piece of artwork. It reminds me of the University of Southern Mississippi in the early 1990s, when the official symbol was the attack eagle. But it cost too much to have printed on merchandise. To save a few bucks, the university stole the less-intricate design of the Iowa Hawkeyes. When Iowa got word, it demanded a change. I bet it cost more to do the two changes than it did to get rid of the attack eagle. It also coincided with USM’s football being irrelevant in big-time college athletics. Adios, state seal ... too expensive for garden flags.
College loyalties are in many of the flags, such as E1558, which has Mississippi State maroon stripes on top and bottom. Can you imagine an Ole Miss fan voting for such?
E1267 is intriguing with what looks like a pelican flying off the left side of the banner. As if that wouldn’t hack off Louisiana.
G1504 is the flag of France with an olive green outline of the state. Does olive green go with red, white and blue? As clueless as I am on color coordination, it doesn’t seem as if it does.
T1081 is attractive and the logo in the middle absolutely resembles Darth Vader. Who doesn’t love Darth Vader?
W1001 has two arrows pointing in opposite directions, almost telling people to go to Alabama or Louisiana. Maybe that one was designed by those whose solution to change is, “You don’t like it here, then get the hell out!”
A few are even non-rectangular. It certainly would stand out. Quick trivia, what is the only United Nations country without a rectangular flag? Nepal.
Of the 146 flags reviewed, none of them accurately depicts all of Mississippi. There has to be something outside of Elvis Presley that we can all get behind.
And then we stumble upon K1030. Oh, sweet mother, K1030!
Two solid, thick red stripes on either side with a large white middle. In the white middle are 19 blue stars — odd since we were the 20th state admitted to the Union in 1817. “In God We Trust” is printed at the bottom, but only someone with 20/20 vision could see it, so we have to make that bigger. But the pièce de résistance, the crème de la crème of all flag designs features the one thing that every person in Mississippi has in common — the mosquito!
Who doesn’t do a jig when the mosquito abatement truck rambles down the road? Don’t you get a kick out of telling outsiders that our mosquitoes are so big, “they have their own pilots on board!”
The mosquito flag also will bring instant notoriety to the state because of its uniqueness. And we wouldn’t be completely alone with an animal on our flag, as states such as California (bear), Louisiana (pelican) and Wyoming (bison) feature animals on their flag. The annoying pest also would be a bit of a protest for those who virulently opposed changing the flag in the first place.
Make us proud, flag commission, and do it. Make K1030 a finalist. Voters, when you get to the polls in November after you cast your ballot for Donald Trump, vote for the mosquito. Take a stand against the Establishment, exemplified by magnolias and state seals, and show your independence. Imagine how many state flags will be sold. Who could be mad, save a few entomologists?
What do you say, Mississippi? I say K1030 for the win!
Editor’s note: This was written before the flag commission said that the mosquito flag was selected on accident and removed. A huge mistake, if you ask the writer.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
