The Laurel High boys’ basketball team can clinch the Region 5-5A championship Friday night with a victory at home over Wayne County.
The Golden Tornadoes (11-6, 4-0) are coming off a thrilling 66-63 victory over a Bay Springs team that came into the game with a 20-1 record. The Bulldogs were runner-up in the Class 2A state tournament last season.
With a victory on Friday, the Naders will be the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.
Wayne County (14-9, 4-1) kept pace with Laurel in the region race with a 78-60 victory over South Jones on Tuesday.
The Braves (3-18, 0-4) have lost their last 14 games.
Andre Thomas paced South Jones with 14 points, while Jamari Deese netted 13 and Jordan Miller scored 11.
The Braves trailed 41-24 at halftime and the War Eagles upped the lead to 62-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
South Jones is scheduled to play at West Jones on Friday night at 7:30.
West Jones (8-13) is coming off a 43-30 loss at Petal on Tuesday.
Girls’ basketball
The West Jones Lady Mustangs remained perfect on the season at 20-0 with a 57-35 victory over Petal on Tuesday. West Jones led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Mustangs can clinch the Region 5-5A championship with a victory at home Friday night against South Jones.
The Lady Braves fell two games behind West Jones in the region race with a stunning 47-45 loss to Wayne County on Friday.
Kelsi Jackson and Jordan Clark each scored 13 points for South Jones, which trailed 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime.
Wayne County improved to 10-11 on the year and won its first region game.
The Lady War Eagles are scheduled to play at Laurel on Friday at 6 p.m.
Laurel (9-9, 1-3) has lost its last three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.