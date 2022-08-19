The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts is once again one of the top performers in the state.
The state Department of Education announced the results of the state’s 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, which is the statewide testing students must undergo at the end of the school year. MAAP tests are given to students in Grades 3-8, and the results track their progress in core subjects — English Language and Arts, and Math. Fifth- through eighth-graders are also tested on Science.
LMSA excelled during the 2021-22 school year, ranking first in the state in math for third through fifth grades, and the sixth grade came in first in the Pine Belt in math.
LMSA’s grades 3-6 were No. 1 in the Pine Belt in English grades 3-6 and fifth-grade science. Other statewide rankings for the young Golden Tornadoes include placing No. 2 in fourth- and sixth-grade English, sixth place in third-grade English, 10th place in sixth-grade math, 11th place in fifth-grade English and 13th place in fifth-grade science.
"Success is a group effort,” Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts said. “However, there is no denying that Laurel Magnet School took on a new mission when Dr. (Kiana) Pendleton arrived. Leadership matters. When we looked at the previous state assessment numbers, our magnet school used to have proficiency percentages in the 30s and 40s.
“LMSA is now consistently delivering proficiency percentages in the 80s and 90s, and that has taken a lot of hard work and buy-in from the students, staff and parents, especially following the challenges of the pandemic. We expanded our district curriculum team, increased interventions, offered summer school, after-school and boot camps throughout the district to make up the ground we lost being out of the building for 17 weeks.
“The pandemic was extremely difficult to navigate, so having these kinds of scores to celebrate after such a stressful time is quite the reward.”
