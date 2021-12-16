Lauris Ford Herring of Ovett, Mississippi passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Tulane University in New Orleans at the age of 83. He was born on October 7, 1938, to Ammon and Gertrude Herring.
Lauris began working at Bush Dairy and later entered the oilfield where he worked for Magobar Oilfield Services. Until his retirement, he was employed with Advanced Auto Parts. He enjoyed driving long-haul trucks, working on small engines, and he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Jocelyn Shoemake, Jackie Smet and husband, Jimmy; Jennifer Busby and husband, Timmy; grandchildren, Misty Taylor and husband, Joshua; Trae’Shoemake and wife, Tasha; Skye Robinson, Tyler Robinson, and Hunter Robinson and wife, Lizzy; and Matthew Smet; great-grandchildren, Summer Taylor, Katlyn Dolbear and husband Connor, Kade Shoemake, Kayleigh Shoemake, Sophie Smet, Damien Smet, and Mya Smet; brother, Avil Herring and wife Kathy; sisters, Sue Shoemaker, Leena Ruth Hall, Euna Mae Steele and husband, Robert. He also leaves behind a very special lady friend, Elaine Davis.
Lauris was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Mary Herring; parents, Ammon and Gertrude Herring; brothers, Marvin Herring, Halton Herring and Edsel Herring.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU Stroke Unit at Tulane University, as well as his doctors and nurses who took excellent care of him during this time.
Pallbearers were Trae’Shoemake, Kade Shoemake, Skye Robinson, Hunter Robinson, Joshua Taylor, and Avil Herring. Honorary pallbearer will be Tyler Robinson.
Services were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at Jones and Chapel in Richton at 3:00 p.m. Interment followed at Dykes Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Hiram Eaves officiated the service.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.