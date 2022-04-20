Lawrence Brown departed this life on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1947, to the late Joseph Brown and Clementine Butler Jordan, the third-oldest of nine siblings.
He was educated in the New Orleans Public School System. He was baptized at the age of 12 years old under the leadership of Pastor Hadley of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Brown worked at Ricca's Demolishing Corporation for 50 years until the time of his illness. He was a hard-working, caring, very humbleand giving person who loved his family. He enjoyed dining out, dancing and bike riding,
Lawrence Brown is survived by his loving daughterAmanda Fair; his devoted son-in-law Ricky Fair of Ellisville;stepdaughterNicole Williams; brotherRicky Brown (Betty); five sisters, Orietta Williams (Harry Jr.) Ellena Reed of Providence Village, Texas, Joann Duchane (Albert) and Johnnie Mae Brown, all of Irving, Texas, and Dorothy Joseph (Elvis Sr.); devoted friendWillie Norman;lifelong friendLevone Williams; sevengrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, April 23, at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1477 North Robertson St., beginning 11a.m., with Rev. Charles M. Daniel, officiating. Visitation is from 9a.m. until the hour of service. Masks are required.
Interment will be in Holt Cemetery, 527 City Park Ave. Professional Service Entrusted to Littlejohn Funeral Home in New Orleans.
