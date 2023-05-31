The Laurel Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to high school seniors across the Jones County each year. This year’s recipients were Zoe Vanderslice, Fletcher Horne and Chloe Mouannes from Laurel Christian High School; Brittney Crews, Marlee Pierce, Lindsey Cole and Emma Miller from West Jones High School; Caitlyn Amerson, Kylee Hicks, Shelby Stockman and Kayla Hamil from South Jones High School; Amiah White and Xavier Washington from Laurel High School; Katherine Smith, Jacob Golobay and Brinna Kate Moss from Northeast Jones High School; and homeschooled students Maria Santos and Lillyann Bond.
The club uses funds from its annual Pancake Day to give back to the community. Seniors received $500 each to help fund their future college endeavors. The students will be attending colleges all over the state such as Jones College, The University of Mississippi and Belhaven University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.