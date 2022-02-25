Glade tornado killed 7 and hurt 350, but it could have been so much worse
The clock stopped at 8:59 a.m. Feb. 28, 1987, in Max Robertson’s home at 715 New Hope Road, just outside of Ellisville.
At that exact moment, a two-mile-wide, F-4 tornado touched down just two miles south of Moselle and began to move rapidly toward the Glade Community. Robertson’s home was the fourth house destroyed, he said, and the moment he saw the twister is “engraved in my mind like it had been chiseled in stone.”
Thirty-five years ago this Monday, a deadly tornado killed seven and injured more than 350 people as it carved a 34-mile path through Jones, Wayne and Clarke counties. The storm left more than $28 million in damage to communities in those counties, destroying 13 businesses, 220 homes, 149 mobile homes, Glade Elementary School, and damaging Powers Elementary School and Northeast Jones High School. A total of 653 structures were affected by the powerful storm and left 700 people homeless.
William Dale Smith, 14; Clayton W. Clifton Sr., 64; Norman Bates, 69; Christopher Daniel Thigpen, 32; Carl J. Smith, 69; L.C. Bond, 66; and Barbara Forbes, 49, died from the storm. The stories of those affected by the storm’s devastation carry throughout the decades. For Robertson, it became a new marker — life before the tornado and after.
“I stood there in the front yard and saw a dark gray cloud that had touched down from the sky,” he said. “I could no longer see my neighbor’s house, and I realized that I was in the eye of the storm.”
As he ran back into his house, the walls began to rip apart and shake. His wife Debbie, their three children and a friend who had stayed the night were huddled together in their bathroom. Robertson ran in and piled on top of his wife and the children, the door hitting him on the head as he jumped to cover them. The destructive force lasted but a few seconds.
“In a fraction of a second, the roof was torn off the house,” Robertson said. “By the time it was all over, we were in the only livable room in the house. In our 2,600-square-foot-home, the only thing left standing was the closet and two bathrooms.”
When the tornado passed, Robertson went to check on his neighbors, parents and aunt and uncle, who lived nearby, before surveying the damage to his own home. All of their belongings that were salvageable could fit in a wheelbarrow, he said.
“The storm had blown fiberglass into our clothes, so we couldn’t wear them,” he said. “Friends of ours even washed them three times, and it wouldn’t come out.”
It was the best thing that happened to his family, Robertson said, despite losing all of their material possessions.
“Two years after the tornado, we were better off than we had been before,” he said. “Everything we owned then was brand new, and I was able to build the house of my dreams. We were lucky because we had insurance. We built a tornado shelter in the home and haven’t had to use it yet.”
Robertson wrote down everything friends and family had given and tried to keep track of all of those who helped his family return to a more normal life. In the Oak Grove Community where he lived, only a few were injured and no one had died from the storm. But others, were not so lucky as the tornado moved from Ellisville to the Glade community.
“We aren’t scared of bad weather, but we are aware of bad weather,” Robertson said.
Losing L.C.
Jim Yaggi, 25 at the time, was at Walmart in Laurel. Over the intercom, it was announced that a tornado was headed toward the Glade Community. That’s where his uncle Louis C. Bond lived, on the west side of Highway 15, near Glade Elementary School, Yaggi said.
“We got to the top of the hill on Highway 15 and they turned us back — the road was blocked with trees,” Yaggi said. “We tried to go down Lower Myrick Road and only got a mile-and-a-half down the road that was blocked by trees.”
A friend of his pulled up behind him, trying to get to Dixie Hills subdivision. Luckily, his friend’s home was spared. The two next door had nothing left but a slab. After leaving Lower Myrick, he and his father went behind Masonite to try to reach his uncle’s home that abbutted the Masonite factory, but were unable to get to it.
About an hour later, they received a call that Bond had died.
“His grandson Ken Bush found him,” Yaggi said. “L.C. had heard the tornado coming and was deathly afraid of bad weather. He and his wife laid in his gun room.”
Bond’s home was up on blocks, and when the tornado came through, it picked the home up, turned it and placed it back down.
“When it came back down, the blocks missed the floor joists and came through the floor,” Yaggi said. “The strange thing was nary a deer head or a gun was moved from the wall of his gun room.”
He and his wife were OK and uninjured from the storm. He went out to his shop in the back yard because he smelled gas, Yaggi said.
“When he went to pick up the wrench and saw everything he had owned was destroyed,” Yaggi said, “it’s just like his heart exploded. He had a massive heart attack. The storm didn’t kill him, it was the aftermath of seeing everything he worked for all his life was gone.”
Bond was a hunter and had many deer heads and even an antelope. When Bond’s wife died at the age of 104, Yaggi inherited the antelope head. He still thinks of the impact his uncle had on his life daily, with the antelope adorning his wall.
“My uncle gave me a fishing rod when I graduated from high school, and I still have it 52 years later,” Yaggi said. “At 70 years old, it’s still something that’s meaningful to me.”
Lucky to be alive
Carol Brownlee, then 30, was getting dressed at her home near Glade Elementary School to go to work at Bosun Joe’s restaurant at 10 a.m., but all of the sudden, something told her a tornado was coming. Her lights flickered, and although she did not have a television or radio on, she knew that a tornado was near. Her clock stopped at 9:08 a.m., when the storm came through. She ran to the closet and called her mother, who lived next door.
When she opened her door, trees were already falling and the wind was blowing hard.
“I didn’t even get the door closed on my trailer, and I just laid there,” Brownlee said. “Dishes came out of the cabinet, and everything moved around.”
The first thing she saw was that her porch had moved. But her entire trailer had turned over on its side. She remembers smelling gas after the storm was over. She called 911 and told them she could smell gas after the tornado hit her home.
“Amazingly, a fire truck from Laurel made it to my house and turned the gas off,” she said. “They told us how bad it was, and they told us how lucky we were that we were able to make it out there.”
It’s not something that someone gets over or forgets, she said.
“It was a traumatic day, but shortly after it passed, the sun came out and people were able to get out and start cleaning up,” she said. “It wasn’t horrible for me because I was still alive, I still had my trailer, it was totaled of course.”
Brownlee lives in Sandersville now and went through another tornado in December 2019. It didn’t touch her house, but the noise she heard from this storm was unbelievable, she said.
“I was tracking the storm when it came through and listening to where the storm was coming,” she said.
Across from her was a trailer park where a young man died trying to check on other people. While he was trying to help someone during the storm, a tree fell on him. Later that morning, she and her neighbors walked to Glade Elementary School and they saw that the walls had caved in from the inside.
“If this had been on a Friday, so many kids would have lost their lives,” she said. “With it being on Saturday, a lot of people were home and inside.”
“I’m thankful that neither one of them destroyed my home and that no one in my family lost their lives,” she said. “It’s something I will never forget, and I hope I never have to go through something like that again.”
Every February on that date, Brownlee said she thinks of an old saying: “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.”
Times of hardship like storms bring communities together. Although there was destruction and chaos, the community came together to help repair the devastation of the storm.
“I really felt like God told me that tornado was coming,” Brownlee said. “How do you have a premonition? There was no siren or tornado watch out. I didn’t have my radio on. How did that happen? It was just a God thing.”
