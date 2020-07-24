(SPM Wire) — Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day. Not only an annual celebration honoring dogs, it is also an awareness campaign meant to encourage the public to acknowledge the overwhelming number of dogs that need to be rescued. Here are a few ways to celebrate your family can celebrate the occasion:
• Take your best friend on an extra long walk or go a trip to a local dog-friendly lake or beach.
• Adopt a dog from a shelter or rescue organization.
• Collect and distribute supplies and donate them to a dog shelter.
• Watch your favorite dog-centric movie.
• Spread the word by encouraging your friends to adopt, not shop.
