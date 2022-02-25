An employee at the Dollar General in the Calhoun Community was taking more than a paycheck — way more, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Christine “Christy” Causey, 60, was charged with embezzlement after being accused of stealing more than $62,000 from the store since October 2021. She was reportedly taking cash from bank deposits, according to initial reports.
She was taken into custody by JCSD Investigators J.D. Carter and Denny Graham early Friday afternoon and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to await her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
