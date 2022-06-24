Jones County native publishes photo book of her time in service in occupied Germany
Carolyn Sue Walters was in occupied Germany for one of the most famous presidential speeches of the 20th Century and she witnessed notorious war criminals during her time there.
But the Jones County native’s reason for being “a Berliner” was to provide fun for GIs during tumultuous times while working as a recreation director in U.S. Army Service Clubs in Germany in the 1960s.
Walters has now published a photo-filled book from her time there called “A Broad Abroad’s Photo Journal: Life with U.S. Army Service Clubs in 1960s Germany.” The journal describes her assignments in West Germany from June 1962 through December 1966. It contains more than 1,000 photos and several Laurel Leader-Call articles from the time.
Walters, 89, was born in Hebron, grew up in Laurel and now resides in New Orleans. She became enthralled with the idea of living and working in Europe in 1956, when she and her mother toured the British Isles and European countries for 10 weeks. While on a second trip to Europe (July 1959-December 1960), she lived with an uncle and his family on a U.S. Army Kaserne (barracks) in Bavaria, where she discovered special services activities and a way to achieve her goal by working there as a recreation director.
In June 1962, she became a civil-service employee of the Service Club Section of the Special Services Division of the U.S. Army. The goal is to ensure a high state of morale for American soldiers.
“A service club was essentially a recreation center that provided free on-post activities, off-post excursions and, most of all, a home-like environment for the GIs in their free time,” Walters said.
She began her first assignment behind the wall in West Berlin, during the time of occupation by the United States, England and France. East Berlin was occupied by Russia. After that, she completed assignments in the Sheridan Kaserne in Augsburg, Pinder Kaserne in Landshut and Ayers Kaserne in Kirch-Göns.
In the opening chapters, Walters sets the scene in Germany, from the rise of Hitler to World War II to the Berlin airlift and the Berlin Wall.
She gives examples of programs and services she helped facil- itate for American GIs at the service clubs. In addition to areas and equipment for self-directed activities (ping pong, pool, board games and music rooms), activities included shows starring sol- diers and staff of the clubs, parties for all the traditional American holidays, programs including local communities and off-post weekend and holiday tours to nearby places of interest, including the Berlin Zoo, Oktoberfest in Munich and the Landshut Wedding Festival.
She provides a glimpse at off-duty and travel-time excursions. When she was off duty, Walters and her friends were able to partake in the active night life in West Berlin and several leisure skiing and travel trips in Europe and the Middle East.
“In West Berlin, if the travel was by automobile, it required special travel orders for pas- sage through more than 100 miles of East Germany that was under Russian control at the time,” Walters said.
During her time in West Berlin, she was there for the historic "I am a Berliner" speech by President John F. Kennedy, and she was there to see the sadness and mourn- ing of the West Germany people after the assassination of Kennedy.
She also traveled to the Spandau Prison with Santa Claus and saw Rudolph — but not the reindeer. No, she was there to help bring Christmas cheer and refreshments to the American GIs who were on duty guarding Rudolph Hess and two other ”war criminals” who were incarcerated there.
Born in the Hebron Community on a visit to her grandparents’ house during the Great Depression, Walters lived in Laurel for most of her childhood and early adult life. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School and attended Jones County Junior College before going to Mississippi State to earn a bachelor’s degree. She was the only child of W.T. “Peewee” and Doris Reddoch Walters, who owned and operated the Dixie Dry Cleaners on 5th Street in Laurel.
She recalled the story of her birth on Nov. 1, 1932. She arrived before her mother’s doctor could. Dr. Thomas Beach of Ellisville usually charged $25 for prenatal care and delivery, but since he arrived after the baby was born, he cut his fee in half to $12.50. And since he was a client of her father’s while he was working on commission at American Dry Cleaners, they had a deal for an addi- tional 50 percent discount.
“I only cost my parents $6.25 cash money,” Walters said. “My entry into the world may have been just one of the many unplanned and unex- pected experiences in what
turned out to be a most event- ful life, but it was certainly the least expensive.”
She spent most of her early years in Laurel except for the five years that her dad was serving in the U.S. Army’s 31st Infantry Division’s 106th Medical Battalion. They lived at various army posts from 1940 until February 1944, when he was deployed to
the South Pacific. He served through World War II and was honorably discharged in 1945.
She worked at Jackson County Hospital in Pascagoula, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, at the University of Colorado Medical Centre and Ochsner’s Foundation Hospital in New Orleans be- fore going to work in Europe. When she returned to the states, she resumed her career in laboratory medicine at Charity Hospital before earn- ing a master’s degree in health sciences from LSU, where she became a member of the faculty of the Department of Pathology at LSU Medical School and worked her way up to associate professor. She worked there for 30 years, teaching second-year medical students. She never had children of her own, she said, but she had “about 175 every year,” and it was her love for the students that kept her on the job until she retired at the age of 73.
“Hopefully, this journal will provide at least an overview of what I and many other ‘Blue Suits’ did in Europe from the end of World War II in 1945 through the 1960s to provide a little bit of home for GIs who were serving their country
in places that were far away from their families,” Walters said.
It’s been more than 50 years, she said, adding that her memory may be “more than a little vague” as she plans to celebrate her upcoming 90th birthday.
“Sometimes writers take ‘poetic license’ when relating past events, but in my case, it’s more like ‘senile license,’” she joked.
In recognition of the military service of her father and other members of the community, Walters will donate profits from the sale of the book to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel.
“A Broad Abroad’s Pho- to Journal: Life with U.S. Army Service Clubs in 1960s Germany” is available from amazon.com.
