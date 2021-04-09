Two generations of Nowickis to star in LLT's 'On Golden Pond'
It was 48 years ago that a young Steven Nowicki met Catherine Cappiello.
He was from New York City, a recent graduate of Adelphi College just beginning Yale University School of Drama, set on a career in the theater.
She had the same plan. She’d grown up in Kensington, Md., and had graduated from the Boston Conservatory with her eye on performing.
If you go
"On Golden Pond" runs for two weekends starting Friday night at 7. Shows on Friday and Saturdays at 7, and Sunday's matinee shows will begin at 2. LLT's reservation line answers 24 hours a day on show weeks at 601-428-0140. For more information, check LaurelLittleTheatre.com or write to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com
About 'On Golden Pond'
Directed by Mark Rydell, the film version opened in U.S. theaters in 1981. The film starred Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. It tell the story of Norman, a curmudgeon with an estranged relationship with his daughter Chelsea. At Golden Pond, he and his wife nevertheless agree to care for Billy, the son of Chelsea's new boyfriend, and a most unexpected relationship blooms.
They met in 1973 working on a production of the musical "The Most Happy Fella" at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, N.H., and they kept crossing paths doing regional theater productions in the Northeast. Eventually, marriage was in the cards in the late 1970s, and then along came their two children, Tristan and Samantha.
The kids inherited their parents' performing DNA — both of them also enjoy singing, dancing and acting as well.
Steven later found himself interested in medicine and completed a medical degree in 1983 at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. They were then off with the U.S. Navy to Pensacola, Annapolis and Jacksonville, along with his residency at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
Eventually, the family came to Laurel, where he’s been an orthopaedic surgeon at South Central since 1998.
They’ve both appeared on LLT’s Arabian stage many times. Steven did a couple of the popular two-man “Greater Tuna” comedies with Wess Hughes. Catherine is well-remembered for repeated productions of “Always ... Patsy Cline” with Missy Sanderson. And the two them starred together on the LLT stage in “Little Shop of Horrors."
The couple will be playing the central characters in the production of "On Golden Pond," which will debut at the Arabian Theatre on Friday night. Those are the roles that won Best Actor Oscar awards for Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn in the hit 1981 movie version.
That movie also featured Fonda’s real-life daughter, Jane Fonda, playing his daughter Chelsea Thayer. True to that idea of casting, show Director Frankie Bennett cast the Nowickis' daughter Samantha in the role of Chelsea.
Samantha grew up in Laurel, graduating from Presbyterian Christian High School in Hattiesburg, and then on to degrees in marine science at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., and veterinary technician certification from Colorado Mountain College. She did several LLT productions growing up, including the lead role in our drama "Man-In-The-Moon-Marigolds,"where she also acted opposite her mom.
After living in a few other states for more than a decade, Samantha happened to be returning to Laurel this spring and ended up in the Pine Belt just in time for the director's auditions in February.
LLT now has three of the Nowickis appearing on the stage together for the very first time. Not to be left out, son Tristan, who recently earned his Masters degree in Russian History (in Russia), will be visiting this month just so he can be in the audience.
Also appearing in the production as Chelsea Thayer’s fiancé Bill is Jay Baggett of Seminary. He’s been in two dozen LLT musicals since the 1980s, most recently as ‘The Old Man’ in “A Christmas Story” two years ago.
Jackson Corley plays the memorable role of Billy Wayne, the angst-ridden teen who gets left with the Thayers for a month at their Golden Pond summer house in Maine.
The story is the relationship between the different generations of the two octogenarians with the young energetic teen.
Corley is new to the area. His family moved here just a couple years ago after growing up in Alabama and Kansas. He's a junior at Richton High School and recently appeared in his two LLT productions. This is his first leading role.
Carole Goza is cast as the telephone operator. Her very first LLT shows were four decades ago, but more recently she had lead roles in "Hello Dolly," "9 to 5: The Musical" and "A Christmas Story. After graduating Watkins High and then Catawba College in North Carolina, Carole performed for years on cruise ships and theme parks.
Longtime LLT actor and volunteer Herb Murray rounds out the small cast, playing the Golden Pond postman. He’s played in more than a dozen shows on the Arabian stage. Murray works in the local district attorney’s office.
Bennett of Bay Springs is directing. She’s acted or directed in 20 LLT productions, most recently heading up the LLT season opener of “Doublewide, Texas."
