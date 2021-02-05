Anyone who knows me knows that I am a huge fan of the Beatles. Anyone who knows Beatles history knows that on July 28, 1968, the Fab Four took a break from recording “The White Album” and spent the entire day with two photographers traveling in London on what is now referred to as the “mad day out.”
My wife and I — along with our daughter and several of our friends — have just completed our own version of a mad day out. Though, instead of spending the day with photographers in London, we loaded up in a 15-passenger van and drove all over New Orleans in search of houses and yards that have been decorated for Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the Gulf Coast, Mobile and my hometown was canceled this year. New Orleanians, being the fun-loving, creative people they are, decided to make their own carnival fun by decorating their homes and lawns in all manner of Mardi Gras frivolity.
It was my wife’s idea to have our friends drive down and load up in a van and do a tour of the homes. She handled the Mardi Gras end of things (namely Googling where the houses were located and mixing up cocktails by the batch, a task that — according to her friends — she’s very good at); I drove the van and handled all of the dining details (things I am good at). Our mad day out turned into a fun day filled with family, friends, food, fun and — for all but two of us — a lot of adult beverages).
My day started with my usual, every-morning trip to La Boulangerie bakery. The pastries there are as good as any I have eaten in France. As a testament to the quality of that particular bakery, I get up every morning when we are in New Orleans and drive 20 minutes from our apartment in the Marigny to that awesome French blue building on Magazine Street in Uptown, just off of Napoleon, for croissants, orange juice and iced tea (it’s all about priorities, people).
By the time I got back to the apartment, the party had already begun. Our Mardi Gras decorations didn’t go to waste this year, as my wife had decorated the apartment in advance of the occasion. The mood was upbeat and festive.
We ate brunch at Justin Devillier’s Justine in the French Quarter. It was an exceptional meal with excellent service, but the standout was — by far — the French onion soup.
We took a break after brunch and went back to the apartment. Under normal circumstances, at that particular point, I would have taken a nap. But the revelry were in full bloom, so I worked with my friend Steve to plot the route we would take winding through New Orleans in search of house floats.
Mid-afternoon, we loaded up in the van and went in search of Mardi Gras 2021. I love the fact that New Orleanians have gone to great lengths — and great expense — to keep the Mardi Gras tradition alive during the pandemic. Houses all over town are decorated to differing degrees and with different themes.
St. Charles Avenue was bumper-to-bumper most of the afternoon, but there were houses in neighborhoods all over the city. The van was rocking, there were colored lights blinking, music blaring and adult beverages flowing freely. The mood was raucous. After driving around for a few hours, we took a much-needed break at the longtime River Bend watering hole, Cooter Brown’s, where I ate the best raw oysters I have ever eaten in a dive bar, maybe ever. .
For dinner, we drove back into the French Quarter for an excellent small-plates meal at Cane and Table.
The day’s food was excellent. Not all was prototypical New Orleans fare, but in the fine tradition of that city, it was all first rate.
The house tour was fun, but most of all, the day was about sharing time with family and friends. If there is a silver lining in all of this pandemic mess we’ve been dealing with for almost a year, it’s that we have been forced to get creative in how we interact with one another. In the case of our mad day out in New Orleans, I couldn’t imagine a better time with a finer group of people.
King cake bread pudding
2 cups milk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup sugar, divided
4 egg yolks
8 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 8-10-inch round cream cheese-filled king cake
• Place the milk, cream and half of the sugar in a small sauce pot and place over medium heat. Bring this mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent the sugar from burning.
• While the milk mixture is heating, place the remaining sugar, egg yolks, whole eggs, vanilla and salt into a stainless-steel mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk, beat the egg mixture until it becomes light yellow in color. Slowly begin adding the hot milk to the beaten eggs, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from cooking.
• Cut the king cake into 2-inch thick slices.
• Pour half of the custard into a two-quart round Pyrex baking dish (9-inch diameter).
• Submerge the king cake slices into the custard. Pour the remaining custard over the top and cover the baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• Remove the covering from the refrigerated bread pudding and gently press down the king cake so that the custard completely covers the surface. Cover the bread pudding with a piece of parchment paper, and then cover the paper with a piece of aluminum foil.
• In a roasting pan large enough to hold the Pyrex dish, place two inches of hot water. Place the Pyrex dish in the water and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and parchment paper and bake for 10 additional minutes.
• Remove from the oven and allow the pudding to rest for one hour before serving.
Serve with Brandy Crème Anglaise
Yields 8-10 servings
Brandy Crème Anglaise
1 cup cream
1/2 cup half-and-half
1/4 cup brandy
3/4 cup sugar, divided
4 egg yolks
1 tsp vanilla extract
• In a stainless steel pot, bring the cream, half-and-half, brandy, half of the sugar and vanilla to a simmer. While it is heating, combine the yolks and remaining sugar in a mixing bowl and whip until pale yellow in color.
• Slowly begin adding the cream mixture into yolks, stirring constantly until all the milk has been added to cream mixture. Pour the mixture back into the sauce pot and cook over a low-medium flame, stirring constantly. Cook until the mixture becomes thick enough to coat a spoon or spatula.
• Remove from the heat and cool down in an ice bath.
Yields : 8-10 servings
*This sauce may be made two to three days in advance.
